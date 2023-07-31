Trainer Fiber optics
NKT HV Cables AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Karlskrona
2023-07-31
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Alingsås
, Västerås
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
Be an important part of our mission to connect a greener world
Do you want to be a part of NKTs future, leading the green transition? Are motivated by sharing your knowledge and experience in Fiber optics? Then we have the right job for you!
Be an important part of our mission to connect a greener world
Do you want to be a part of NKTs future, leading the green transition? Are motivated by sharing your knowledge and experience in Fiber optics? Then we have the right job for you!
Key play in delivering high quality installations to our customers
This role gives you the opportunity to be a part of secure the competence of our field jointers to perform Fiber Optics jointing and installation safely and with high quality. With your experience and deep knowledge you will be responsible to train and ensure that our internal as well as external resources are qualified for the task.
You will be a part of our Service & Installation business line but will have a wide range of connections and collaborations across NKT and external. We see this position as an important role acting as a link between Installation Engineering, Project Engineering, Field Technician, Project management, Tender management and Sales.
The areas of responsibility include among others:
• Governance of methods and instructions
• Keeping up and securing on industry and NKT:s high standards
• Securing and optimizing our installation capabilities at site
• Evaluate results from field tests (OTDR, OLTS etc)
• Ensure test and installation equipment is available, maintained and up to standard
This position is located at our site in Karlskrona, Sweden, with a direct reporting line to the manager of Installation Technology and training. Occasional visits to constructions site is to be expected.
Deep knowledge in fiber optics
To succeed in this role we think you are experienced in the field of fiber optics and eager to share your knowledge. At the same time you always strive to learn more, and are open to question your own believes through curiosity and communications with colleagues both internal and external. You have a high sense of responsibility and firmly believe that our service- and installation personnel's safety and customers satisfaction is top priority. You need to be able to do business travels occasionally.
Additionally, your CV includes:
• Drivers licence (B)
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
• Good computer skills
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
This role will offer you great possibilities to contribute to our growth journey by supporting our company in training our jointers in installation and fiber optics, but also to challenge and develop the way we do things. You will gain exciting opportunities to develop your own career, attractive benefits and flexible remote working possibilities.
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than 28th of April. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Karl-Magnus Gustavsson at Karl-Magnus.Gustavsson@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP Stefan Björksten, stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 53 10 61
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3703-41770815". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Stefan Bjoerksten 0768541155 Jobbnummer
7995990