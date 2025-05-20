Train Validation Engineer - 482328
Alstom Transport AB / Byggjobb / Västerås Visa alla byggjobb i Västerås
2025-05-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Train Validation Engineer in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your experience within validation (also referred as "testing" in other industries) expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Jan Siljander (Manager ALM System & Integration Engineering, located in Västerås), and work alongside collaborative and humble teammates. ALM is an abbreviation of Asset Life Management, which in short means life extension of rail vehicles. The life extension can be of technical characteristics where technical systems are upgraded or exchanged, it can also be of the customer experience characteristics, where the interior of the rail vehicle is modernized.
You'll contribute by managing and monitoring the changes in ALM projects in the majority of the rail vehicles running in the Nordics. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (all the way from bid management to production and verification of technical systems on the rail vehicle), technical investigations and much more.You'll specifically take care of validation of functions the rail vehicles in projects, but also grow in areas which you are interested in and suit the company needs.
We'll look to you for:
· Lead the scope of work for train validation
· Responsible for planning, leading and performing train validation activities, by means such as validation plan, validation schedule, test instructions and reports.
· Responsible for leading and performing train validation activities, such as performing tests and write test reports
· Responsible for writing, reviewing and approving test instructions and test reports
· Leading certification and homologation activities for the rail vehicle
· Approving train handover for the validation activities performed
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
· University degree in relevant engineering field, or relevant work experience
· Experience of testing of functions and systems in the rail industry or similar complex industry (e.g. aerospace, automotive, medical)
· Experience of understanding how customer requirements shall be validated on rail vehicle (or similar complex system) via applicable test activities
· Knowledge of valid European and Swedish's norms, standards and legislation for rail vehicles and railway
· Fluent in English
· Swedish level C2 according to Folkuniversitetet (good understanding and use of technical terms)
Most of our customers are Swedish and part of the engineering work is to both talk to customers and different functions within Altom. Being able to communicate in Swedish will be required to be fully operational in the role, thus. However, Your Swedish does not need to be fluent today, but to cope with the role you need to have come a long way. You need to be willing to continue developing your Swedish. See further information at www.folkuniversitetet.se/mer-om-sprak/vilken-niva-ska-jag-valja/.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
· Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
· Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
· Contribute to innovative projects
· Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
· Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
· Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
Please note that during the holiday period we are reviewing all applications for this role as they come we will get in touch with you in the last week of August. That is also when we will start taking further steps in the recruitment process.
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Rail Sweden Jobbnummer
9350747