Trade Marketing Lead
Philip Morris AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Philip Morris AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Norrtälje
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Be a part of a revolutionary change
At PMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on smoke-free products with the power to improve the lives of a billion smokers worldwide.
With huge change, comes huge opportunity. So, wherever you join us, you'll enjoy the freedom to dream up and deliver better, brighter solutions and the space to move your career forward in endlessly different directions.
We are now looking for a Trade Marketing Lead who can effectively drive shopper insights to the organization, which will enable us to fuel our journey towards a smoke-free future even faster.
About the role
You will be the organization's spokesperson from a shopper perspective and support the organization in the ambition of winning the shopper at Point of Purchase (POP).
The role will, together with the support of the relevant teams, identify needs for insights and deploy and evaluate shopper insight driven project. As the spokesperson for the Trade team inform and educate the commercial organization about shopper marketing and drive cross functional multi category projects.
You will be leading a team of 5 Trade Marketing executives/supervisors.
Main accountabilities:
• Create and deploy the Yearly Trade Marketing calendar based on local legislation, consumer and customer segmentation, the marketing- and the commercial plan for full product portfolio.
• Ensure and evaluate effective messaging on all touchpoints at POP, drive campaign effectiveness based on toolkits delivered from Marketing ensuring brand guardrails and key visuals are communicated in a consistent way.
• Drive cross functional projects (e.g., trade fairs, customer engagement, category management project etc.)
• Responsible for the Go-to-Market process from a trade perspective.
• Drive brand awareness, consideration, and intent to buy within Indirect channels.
• Ensure insights and knowledge about shopper marketing is transferred and considered within the organization.
• Evaluation and development of efficient messaging and activation.
• Identify and follow up on KPI's.
• Manage timelines and budgets for the team.
• Build, develop and manage a high performing and effective team.
Who you are:
• Minimum 5 years of experience Trade/ Commercial or Marketing, preferably in FMCG or retail. Ideally also experience from multi category set up & cross functional contexts.
• Commercial, shopper and retail acumen
• Strong project management skills
• Strategic height and good analytical skills, but can work with details when required
• Good understanding of portfolio and brand strategies, purpose and positioning
• Stakeholder management and experience of creating cross-functional success.
• Experience with managing budget
• Strong communication and presentation skills
• Proficiency in English and Swedish is required for this role
• Experience in leading, motivating and developing people and teams
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join PMI and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to improve the lives of a billion smokers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Philip Morris AB
(org.nr 556123-8089)
Karlavägen 108 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Morris AB, Philip Jobbnummer
8416674