Traction Test Engineer - 492376
2025-09-11
Your future role
As a Traction Test Engineer at Powerlab in Västerås, you will work hands-on and independently with testing complete electric drive systems, primarily for trains. You will perform both validating system tests and type tests of components for both internal and external customers, as Powerlab is part of the Alstom Test and Technology Centre (ATTC) a global test centre with top-level expertise in electric traction systems.
You will report to Patrik Ericsson - Traction Validation Manager, and collaborate with both your team and cross-functional stakeholders to ensure project success.
We'll look to you for
Carry out type-, validation-, and investigation tests on traction systems and components.
Prepare and write test procedures and test reports.
Define and implement appropriate test methodologies and select test equipment.
Review and contribute to the planning of validation activities as well as establish and maintain validation plans and progress reports.
Set up and integrate mechanical and electrical systems in preparation for testing.
Troubleshoot and solve problems during ongoing tests.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
At least a two-year education in electrical power engineering, or a three-year university degree in electrical power engineering or equivalent.
Preferably experience in testing electrical systems, particularly traction systems for trains.
Very strong practical skills in mechanical integration and good practical electrical skills are required, as much of the installation work to connect test equipment is performed by Powerlab personnel, where you will be one of our key member with this competence.
Good knowledge of troubleshooting electrical systems and preferably experience in troubleshooting software, such as following software signals and interpreting log signals.
Practical experience with measurement systems and data acquisition programs is desirable.
Strong communication skills in both speech and writing, primarily in English (corporate language).
Ability to work independently, with a high work ethic and strong team collaboration skills.
Strong computer skills and ability to manage office programs.
Ability to read and interpretate electrical circuit diagrams
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also Enjoy:
Stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
