Test & Verification Engineer

Do you want to be part of a journey where the focus is on development with passion and execution? We are now looking for a Test and Verification Engineer who thrives on challenges and wants to be part of safe and supportive teams where humor and joy take place in everyday work!
About Nexer Engineering Process
Our mission goes beyond supporting our customers in the best possible way. We aim to be THE team that empowers each other to improve every day. In our team, we value knowledge-sharing, care, and courage. This mindset helps us achieve new heights, both in our assignments and in reaching personal career goals.
Our consultants specialize in managing embedded software post-development. Our expertise spans test & verification, configuration, and release management.
The role
As a consultant, you will work with one of our long-term, qualified, and challenging assignments as a Test and Verification Engineer at one of our clients in the automotive industry. Examples of responsibilities in your assignment are to develop and execute test plans, cases, and scripts to ensure the functionality, performance, and safety of our client's products. This role involves working with diverse testing methods, such as functional, performance, stress, and reliability testing. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to improve testing processes, stay up to date with industry trends, and provide valuable testing insights.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who is analytical, communicative, and passionate about technology. You enjoy collaborating with others and thrive in a team environment. With a can-do attitude and a problem-solving mindset, you are always eager to learn and take on new challenges.
In addition to your personal qualities, you need:
Experience in the automotive industry.
Hands-on experience with test and verification processes.
Knowledge of embedded software engineering.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
A B.Sc. in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical or Electronics Engineering.
ABOUT NEXER GROUP
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Så ansöker du
