Test Manager
2025-08-13
Permanent Employment - Sweden
A Test Manager is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the testing process, ensuring software quality and meeting project goals. They plan, manage, and control test activities, including defining the test strategy, coordinating the test team, and working with stakeholders to ensure effective testing. Key responsibilities include developing test plans, managing testing resources, and reporting on progress and results
About Cognizant
Cognizant Sweden boasts a robust team of professionals spread across various cities. Our local team includes experts in AI, data analytics, cloud services, and software development, ensuring we provide top-notch, localized support to our clients. The team is led by a seasoned professional, whom brings extensive experience in cloud, AI and analytics and building high performing teams. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
About the Team / Business Unit
Cognizant collaborates with all major hyperscalers and relevant software vendors in the data and AI space. This includes partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake, and Databricks. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we leverage the best tools and technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Additionally, we are supported locally by our dedicated Centers of Excellence, which operate both nearshore and offshore. These centers provide specialized expertise and resources, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of our clients and drive innovation in AI and data cost effectivly.
Our projects in Sweden reflect our commitment to leveraging AI and data to drive business transformation below some examples:
• Construction: We partnered with client to automate design processes using AI, optimizing construction design and accelerating time-to-market by 70%.
• Financial Sector: We have implemented AI solutions to enhance regulatory compliance and privacy, crucial for the highly regulated financial industry.
• Smart Factories: In manufacturing, we have deployed AI, Computer vision and digital twin technologies to create smart factories, improving quality, efficiency and competitiveness.
Local Vision
Our vision in Sweden is to build a data-driven ecosystem that empowers businesses to harness the full potential of AI and data. We aim to:
• Enhance Digital Maturity: By helping companies modernize their core systems and migrate to the cloud, we have enabled them to become truly data-driven. With the new wave of Gen Ai and Agent based Ai we are taking additional steps to put data to work and delivering greater insight into action. Re-factoring current solutions and modernizing further.
• Drive Innovation: Through continuous investment in AI ( 1Bn USD and our own Neuro AI platform ) plus other third party data technologies, we strive to foster innovation and maintain a competitive edge for our clients.
• Promote Sustainability: Leveraging AI for sustainable practices, we aim to support Sweden's commitment to environmental sustainability and green technology. AI solutions we co-create with client shall be responsible, ethical and transparent.
• Partner collaboration Weekly meetings locally with Hyperscale's and relevant SW partners for joint coverage and growth in the Swedish market.
About the Role
A Test Manager is a quality assurance professional responsible for overseeing the planning, coordination, and execution of all testing activities within a project or organization. In Agile environments, test managers must balance leadership with adaptability to support dynamic teams and evolving project needs.
Key Responsibilities
• Define the overall test strategy and approach for data platform components.
• Lead and manage the testing lifecycle across multiple data projects and teams.
• Coordinate test planning, execution, and reporting for data pipelines, ETL/ELT processes, and data services.
• Ensure data quality, integrity, and consistency through processes.
• Collaborate with data engineers, architects, analysts, and business stakeholders to understand requirements and ensure test coverage.
• Oversee the development and maintenance of automated test suites for data validation and regression testing.
• Manage test environments and test data.
• Track and report on test metrics.
• Ensure compliance with data governance.
• Mentor and guide QA/test engineers in best practices for data testing and automation.
• Continuously improve testing processes and, tools.
• Support release management and deployment readiness.
Required
• 12+ years of experience in software testing, with at least 5 years in a manager role.
• Strong understanding of testing frameworks, methodologies, and tools (e.g., Selenium, JMeter, Postman, TestNG).
• Strong SQL skills - for validating data transformations, integrity, and consistency across systems.
• Understanding of data platforms and architectures - including data lakes, data warehouses, and lakehouses.
• Experience with ETL/ELT tools
• Familiarity with Azure cloud platforms
• Knowledge of data quality frameworks and tools
• Test automation skills - using tools like PyTest, Selenium (for UI).
• Experience with CI/CD pipelines
• Proficiency in scripting languages
• Understanding of data governance and compliance
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
