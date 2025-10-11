Test Manager
2025-10-11
Test Manager
Permanent Employment - Sweden
A Test Manager is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the testing process, ensuring software quality and meeting project goals. They plan, manage, and control test activities, including defining the test strategy, coordinating the test team, and working with stakeholders to ensure effective testing. Key responsibilities include developing test plans, managing testing resources, and reporting on progress and results
About the Team / Business Unit
Cognizant collaborates with all major hyperscale's and relevant software vendors in the data and AI space. This includes partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake, and Databricks. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we leverage the best tools and technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Additionally, we are supported locally by our dedicated Centers of Excellence, which operate both nearshore and offshore. These centers provide specialized expertise and resources, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of our clients and drive innovation in AI and data cost effectively.
About the Role:
A Test Manager is a quality assurance professional responsible for overseeing the planning, coordination, and execution of all testing activities within a project or organization. In Agile environments, test managers must balance leadership with adaptability to support dynamic teams and evolving project needs.
• Strategic Planning: Define QA goals, KPIs, and test strategies aligned with Agile sprints and release cycles
• Team Enablement: Mentor testers, foster collaboration, and ensure skill development
• Test Process Oversight: Implement and improve Agile-friendly test processes like continuous testing and shift-left practices
• Stakeholder Communication: Act as a bridge between QA, developers, product owners, and business stakeholders
• Metrics and Reporting: Track test coverage, defect trends, and release readiness with actionable insights
• Handling multiple tracks: Need to supervise the testing process to ensure everything goes off without a hitch. The professional should be an expert in adjusting to shifting priorities & deadlines. The ability to adapt testing tactics & plans to new situations and perform efficiently in a fast-paced setting is essential.
The role is for a end to end Data migration project from the Teradata environment to a Snowflake / Databricks environment. The ETL tool will be migrated from multiple tools ( Including ODI, Ab Initio) to IDMC ( Informatica).
Key Responsibilities:
The ETL Test Data Manager is responsible for leading and managing the testing of data pipelines across critical financial systems. This includes ensuring the accuracy, reliability, and compliance of ETL processes that support core banking, investment platforms, and regulatory reporting. The role demands a blend of technical expertise, domain knowledge, and leadership skills to maintain high standards of data quality and governance.Continuously improve testing processes, tools, and frameworks to enhance efficiency and effectiveness
Required & nice to have
Must Haves:
• Lead ETL testing efforts for banking systems
• Design and implement test strategies f
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams
• Manage synthetic data generation for secure and scalable test environments.
• Ensure audit readiness and compliance
Manager Responsibilities
• Define and maintain the overall test strategy and scope.
• Allocate resources, assign tasks
• Monitor test progress
• Conduct risk assessments and implement mitigation strategies for test-related challenges.
• Drive continuous improvement
• Facilitate test planning meetings, reviews, and stakeholder reporting.
• Ensure alignment between business requirements, test coverage, and regulatory compliance.
Nice to Have/ Your chance to grow
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
• 12+ years of experience in ETL/data testing, with at least 2 years in the banking or financial services domain.
• Proven experience in investment banking workflows, asset management data, and benchmark validation.
• Strong understanding of regulatory frameworks and audit requirements in banking.
• Certifications such as CDMP, ISTQB, or PMP are highly desirable.
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us:
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
Disclaimer:
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
Applicants may be required to attend interviews in person or by video conference. In addition, candidates may be required to present their current state or government issued ID during each interview.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB
