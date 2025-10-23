Test Leader
2025-10-23
Company Description
Inter IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Franchise, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job Description
Cloud-Native Test Strategy: Design and implement end-to-end testing frameworks for Oracle OTM SaaS migration, PaaS microservices integration, and hybrid cloud architecture validation across all deployment phases (development, staging, production)
Multi-Phase Testing Orchestration: Establish comprehensive testing coverage across unit, integration, system, performance, security, and user acceptance testing phases, ensuring seamless progression through cloud migration phases
Test Transformation Strategy: Architect comprehensive testing transformation roadmap aligning with cloud migration phases, business process optimization, and organizational change management requirements
Enterprise CI/CD Excellence: Design and implement sophisticated CI/CD testing pipelines incorporating shift-left automated validation, continuous performance monitoring, and intelligent test selection
Modern Tech Stack Implementation: Drive implementation of cloud-native test automation using modern tools, frameworks and containerized testing environments. Lead adoption of cutting-edge testing technologies including AI-powered testing tools, cloud-native automation frameworks, and intelligent test orchestration platforms
Performance & Scalability Excellence: Implement cloud-scale performance testing strategies supporting global 24/7 operations, elastic scaling, ensuring protection controls don't impact system performance or user experience in global operations
Risk-Based Testing, Security knowledge: Develop intelligent testing strategies that prioritize business-critical transportation workflows while managing technical debt reduction and ensuring regulatory compliance. Good understanding of Application security, cloud security architectures and best practices
Cross-Stakeholder Collaboration: Coordinate testing activities across Business Stakeholders, Product Development Teams (Business Analysts, Solution Architects, Developers, Testers), and Platform Teams, ensuring unified quality delivery and stakeholder alignment
Team Development Excellence: Build and mentor high-performing testing teams with modern cloud skills, establishing testing centers of excellence and knowledge sharing practices
Qualifications
6+ years in testing leadership with proven track record in large-scale cloud transformation projects. Demonstrated ability to connect testing strategy with business outcomes and transformation objectives
Advanced Technical Proficiency: Expert-level knowledge of cloud-native architecture, and enterprise integration patterns. Deep expertise in contemporary automation frameworks (Selenium, Playwright, TestNG, etc.,) with cloud-native testing platforms and API automation
Oracle Ecosystem Expertise: Deep knowledge of Oracle Cloud services, Transportation Management cloud implementation experience, and enterprise integration architectures with proven Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and SaaS migration experience
CI/CD Security Integration: Hands-on experience implementing DevSecOps practices with automated security testing, compliance validation, and infrastructure-as-code testing
Full-Stack Testing Coverage: Demonstrated success in architecting comprehensive testing strategies covering functional, non-functional, security, and compliance testing across cloud environments
Cross-Functional and Stakeholder Management: Strong experience leading testing initiatives across development, platform, and business stakeholder groups. Drive effective communication and collaboration across global, cross-functional teams including external Oracle partners and vendor relationships
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English and we only handle application sent in via our recruitment system. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is a permanent role and is based in Malmö, Sweden or in Warsaw, Poland.
We look forward to receiving your application no later than 6th Nov 2025.
For more information about the position, please contact Platform Manager Jussi Lindeman at jussi.lindeman@inter.ikea.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Femina Karlsson at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
