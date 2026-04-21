Test Leader
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-04-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Malmö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Company description
IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA offer and make it more accessible for the many people. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves, to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?". We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "To create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast-paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job description
Cloud-Native Test Strategy: Design and implement end-to-end testing frameworks for M3 Cloud Food SaaS architecture validation across all deployment phases (development, staging, production)
Multi-Phase Testing Orchestration: Establish comprehensive testing coverage across unit, integration, system, performance, security, and user acceptance testing phases, ensuring seamless progression.
Drive implementation of cloud-native test automation using modern tools, frameworks and containerized testing environments.
Risk-Based Testing, Security knowledge: Develop intelligent testing strategies that prioritize business-critical flows while managing technical debt reduction. Good understanding of Application security, cloud security architectures and best practices.
Cross-Stakeholder Collaboration: Coordinate testing activities across Business Stakeholders, Product Development Teams (Business Analysts, Solution Architects, Developers, Testers), and Platform Teams, ensuring unified quality delivery and stakeholder alignment. Support Wholesale Finance in the Legal Audit Process.
Qualification:
4+ years in testing leadership with proven track record in large-scale cloud transformation projects. Demonstrated ability to connect testing strategy with business outcomes and transformation objectives
Advanced Technical Proficiency: Expert-level knowledge of cloud-native architecture, and enterprise integration patterns. Knowledge in contemporary automation frameworks (UIPath, Playwright, Zephyr ...) with testing platforms and API automation.
Infor M3 : knowledge of M3 Cloud services release management and enterprise integration architectures with proven Cloud Infrastructure and SaaS experience.
Full-Stack Testing Coverage: Demonstrated success in architecting comprehensive testing strategies covering functional, security, and compliance testing across cloud environments
Cross-Functional and Stakeholder Management: Strong experience leading testing initiatives across development, platform, and business Food stakeholder groups. Drive effective communication and collaboration across global, cross-functional teams including external Infor partners and vendor relationships.
More Information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English and we only handle application sent in via our recruitment system. This position is a permanent role and is based in Sweden Malmö or Älmhult.
We look forward to receiving your application no later than 12 May 2026.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day-to-day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend majority of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Skrivaregatan 1, (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9868167