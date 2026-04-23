Test engineer
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Norrköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Norrköping
2026-04-23
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Norrköping
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for a test engineer to Siemens Energy in Finspång, that can do testing of rotating machinery, contribute in design and make equipment more efficient. It is preferred if you have an education within electrical or electronical engineering or work experience for 2-3 years of relevance for this position. Your focus will be to use special instrumentation measuring gas turbines mainly in R&D test environment.
In this role you are responsible for supporting the planning, coordination and execution of test projects according to requirements. If you want to gain theoretical, technical and mechanical knowledge on the function of various instrumentation and data acquisition systems, this is the role for you.
The role is initially a consultant assignment through Randstad, which means you have your employment here at Randstad and have your assignment at Siemens Energy in Finspång. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact talent manager, Victoria Östlund, Victoria.ostlund@randstad.se
. The selection of applications for this role is ongoing so if you are interested send your application as soon as possible.
About randstad professional
Randstad Professional specializes in skilled work and is part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are an academic or specialist. As a partner for talent and through our distinct specialization, we help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Responsibilities
Be supportive in preparing measurement campaigns for R&D.
Hands-on execution of engine preparation activities adhering to technical specifications stated for performing a particular test scheme.
Installation of vibration and strain gauge measurement equipment in the test beds.
Analysis of data from acquisition system
Be a support to site engineers conducting site measurements
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in engineering with electronics, mechatronics, electrical engineering or within other field of relevance.
Workexperience of 2-3 years in testing heavy machinery.
Experience with connection of measurement chains from transducer to measurement system.
Knowledge and interest in rotating machinery system design, construction, and operation.
Experience in carrying out pre-commissioning and instrument installation activities.
Curiosity about new technologies and engineering challenges
Problem-solving approach
Good interpersonal and self-management skills.
Good communication skills in English and Swedish is advantageous.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/94193578-4320-40c7-90ce-1b213bdcbf02
Järngatan 25 (visa karta
)
602 23 NORRKÖPING Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Victoria Ostlund victoria.ostlund@randstad.se +46768699573 Jobbnummer
9873005