Test Engineer
2024-11-20
The opportunity
You will be part of High Voltage Direct Current in Ludvika. We develop, manufacture and sell DC Transmission systems. The business unit HVDC is primarily operating on the global market. The technology is used to transfer electrical energy over long distances and for power transmission when using undersea cables. HVDC is also utilized to connect power systems where traditional AC solutions are not efficient as in between power grids with different frequency. As our Test Engineer you will work with design and testing of power electronics for HVDC converter valves.
How you 'll make an impact
Involved in the development of the most advanced power converters on the market.
Responsibility in our development projects.
Participate in development and delivery tests of electrical components in power converters.
Your background
Engineer with specialization in Electrical Engineering or have corresponding work experience.
Strong technical interest and open to learn new technologies.
Knowledge in Electrical Measuring Technology and Electrical Design is advantageous, as is experience from Electrical Testing, Power Converters and Power Electronics.
Advantageous if you know different measuring systems and have an interest in electronics and experience of practical handling in the technique area.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are excited to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development.
Welcome to apply by the 4th of December! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so don 't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Carina Hammar, carina.hammar@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-04
