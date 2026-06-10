Talent Management and Grow Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
Join us at a pivotal moment where you will shape and lead the Talent Management & Grow agenda across Global Functions. In this role, you will set direction, build structure, and ensure strong, consistent delivery at scale—elevating how we enable leadership, capability, and performance across the organisation. If you are energised by leading senior specialists, creating clarity in complexity, and driving tangible business impact, this role offers the opportunity to combine team leadership with operational ownership in a global context.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As Talent Management & Grow Manager, you will lead and steer the end-to-end Talent Management & Grow agenda across Global Functions. You are accountable for securing strategic integration, high-quality execution, and measurable business impact, ensuring that global frameworks are translated into consistent and effective delivery in practice. You will set direction and define how the work gets done, owning the Ways of Working for the team and creating clarity on priorities, standards and delivery expectations. At the same time, you will lead and enable a team of senior specialists to operate with strong ownership, forward-looking insights and high execution quality. In addition to your leadership responsibility, you will also hold operational responsibility for a Global Function, ensuring strong delivery, alignment and impact in close collaboration with People Lifecycle (PLC) and other specialist areas.
Key responsibilities include:
Set direction and lead the strategic execution and embedding of Talent Management & Grow processes across Global Functions, ensuring quality, consistency and relevance at scale
Own and evolve the Ways of Working for the team, including operating model, roles, interfaces, standards and rhythms for how the team partners and delivers
Lead, develop and empower the Talent Management & Grow Partner team, building a high-performing team with strong ownership, clarity and delivery discipline
Hold operational responsibility for a Global Function, ensuring strong, consistent delivery and business-relevant execution in practice
Drive alignment with PLC and other specialist areas, ensuring integrated execution and a cohesive People Lifecycle experience
Enable leaders to apply talent and growth processes effectively, building capability, clarity and accountability through structured support and guidance
Oversee monitoring, insights and continuous improvement, identifying systemic challenges and driving function-wide improvements
Shape cross-functional alignment and ensure integrated People Lifecycle execution, connecting talent, development, transitions and career growth into one coherent approach
Represent and elevate the Talent Management & Grow perspective in global forums, ensuring alignment and translation into effective execution
Hold overall accountability for operational delivery, ensuring execution is consistent, reliable and aligned to business needs
Drive adoption and impact of global frameworks, ensuring they translate into measurable leadership capability and organisational performance
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will report to the Head of Specialist Partnering and work closely with stakeholders across the Central People Organisation, Global Functions and People Lifecycle. You will lead a team of senior Talent Management & Grow Partners and play a key role in ensuring strong alignment between strategy, ways of working and execution across the People organisation.
WHO YOU ARE
You are a strong and credible leader who creates impact through others. You bring structure, clarity and direction in complex environments and combine strategic thinking with hands-on leadership to translate vision into tangible outcomes.
We are looking for people with...
Educational background in Human Resources, Business Administration, Economics or a related field
8–10 years of experience in a senior HR leadership, HR Business Partner or Talent Management role
Advanced experience within Talent Management, Leadership Development or closely related areas in a global context
Proven ability to set direction, define ways of working and drive execution through others
Strong track record of connecting people outcomes to business outcomes through insights and structured follow-up
Experience leading senior specialist teams and building high-performing, accountable organisations
Experience combining team leadership with operational responsibility in a global or matrixed environment
Ability to identify trends and translate insights into systemic improvements and actions
And people who are...
Clear, structured and direction-setting, with a strong sense of ownership and accountability
Comfortable navigating ambiguity while creating clarity and pace
Skilled in building alignment across stakeholders and interfaces
Strong in balancing leadership, structure and hands-on execution
Energised by enabling others, strengthening leadership capability and driving meaningful change at scale
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program – HIP. Learn more about the program here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9957242