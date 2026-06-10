Senior Product Manager Talent Acquisition & Learning Technology
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
Ready to shape how we attract and develop talent worldwide through technology?
As a Senior Product Manager in our global HR Tech team, you will lead a key product area at the intersection of people, technology, and business performance. You will drive innovation and continuous improvement, shaping seamless employee experiences across our global organisation.
What You'll Do
As a Senior Product Manager, you will lead a team of Product Managers and Business Experts while being accountable for the strategic development of digital products that enable Talent Acquisition and Learning & Development. You will shape the direction of the product area, drive its evolution, and ensure the team delivers solutions that improve how we attract, develop, and grow our people at scale.
Working closely with stakeholders across HR and Technology, you will translate business needs into product strategy and deliver meaningful business outcomes. You will also play a key role in identifying how AI and emerging technologies can enhance efficiency, decision-making, and the overall employee experience.
Key responsibilities:
Define and drive the product vision, strategy, and roadmap for Talent Acquisition and Learning & Development
Lead, coach, and develop a team of Product Managers and Business Experts
Align stakeholders across HR and Technology to deliver measurable outcomes and continuous improvement
Own the Total Cost of Ownership, in close collaboration with the Engineering Manager
Shape product decisions by staying ahead of vendor capabilities, market trends, and emerging solutions
Identify and drive opportunities to leverage AI and automation at scale
Ensure compliance with privacy, regulatory, and risk requirements
Who You'll Work With
You will be part of the global HR Tech team (People Area), acting at the intersection of HR and Technology. You will work closely with global process owners, the Engineering Manager, and Product Managers across the People Area.
You will report to the Area Business Manager for People, who, together with the Area Tech Manager, leads the global HR technology portfolio at H&M.
Who You Are
We are looking for people with:
Have a strong track record of defining and delivering digital products in complex, cross-functional environments
Bring experience within HR technology, preferably in Talent Acquisition and/or Learning & Development
Are experienced people managers, with a passion for leading, and developing teams
Have strong stakeholder management skills and can align business and technology to deliver outcomes
Are comfortable owning product financials, including Total Cost of Ownership
Have experience driving opportunities AI and automation initiatives
Bachelor's degree in business or technology, or equivalent
And People who are...
Clear and engaging communicators who create direction and alignment (Purpose)
Passionate about delivering customer value and empowering others (Passion)
Outcome-driven, with strong ownership and focus on what matters most (Outcome)
Curious and adaptable, exploring new ideas and challenging the status quo (Creativity)
Authentic and inclusive, building trust and developing strong teams (Care)
Additional Information
Who We Are
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
This role is based out of Stockholm, Sweden. For this we role are unable to provide relocation assistance or visa sponsorship. Applicants must have existing work authorization for the country in which the role is located.
Why You'll Love Working Here
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Join Us
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
How To Apply
Attach your CV in English as soon as possible.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Sveavägen 44 (visa karta
)
111 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9957239