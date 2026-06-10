Senior Data Governance Specialist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Lead the implementation and continuous improvement of data governance practices, ensuring data is managed, understood, and used in a consistent and responsible way across the organisation.
Support Data Domain Owners and Data Stewards in defining, adopting, and operationalising data governance processes, including ownership, stewardship, data quality, and metadata management.
Drive the definition and adoption of shared business terminology, data definitions, and conceptual structures, enabling a common language for critical business concepts.
Define and maintain pragmatic standards, guardrails, and guidelines for data management and governance, ensuring they are usable in day‐to‐day work.
Collaborate closely with business and technology teams to embed governance into real use cases, data products, and initiatives rather than treating it as a parallel activity.
Actively contribute to the implementation and improvement of data governance tooling (e.g. data catalogues, metadata management, data quality tools), helping teams use them effectively.
Ensure that data privacy, security, and compliance requirements (e.g. GDPR) are understood and applied in practical ways.
Identify gaps and opportunities to improve data management capabilities and drive incremental maturity improvements across domains.
Educate, coach, and support stakeholders, helping to build data literacy and governance awareness across the organisation.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work closely with Data Domain Owners, Data Stewards, business experts, data product teams, data engineers, analytics teams, solution architects, and fellow data governance specialists.
Together, you will establish shared language, trusted data foundations, and scalable governance practices that enable better decision‐making and future data and AI use cases.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for someone who has:
Strong experience in data governance and data management, with good understanding of data quality, metadata, ownership, and governance processes.
Proven ability to work across business and technology, translating business needs into clear data definitions, standards, and governance artefacts.
Experience supporting or driving the implementation of data governance processes in complex organisations.
Hands‐on experience with, or strong understanding of, data governance and metadata tooling such as data catalogues, MDM, or data quality tools.
Strong stakeholder management, communication, and facilitation skills, with the ability to build trust and alignment.
Experience defining and documenting guidelines, standards, and ways of working in a clear and pragmatic manner.
Good understanding of data privacy, security, and regulatory requirements and how they apply in everyday data usage.
And someone who:
Has a pedagogical mindset and enjoys educating, guiding, and enabling others.
Is comfortable operating in low data‐maturity environments, taking a structured but pragmatic approach to building foundations step by step.
Can work independently, take initiative, and drive improvements without having everything defined upfront.
Is curious, collaborative, and motivated to continuously improve how data is governed and managed across the organisation.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
*We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9957229