Test Engineer - Wireless Connectivity
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Jönköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Jönköping
2026-01-27
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Jönköping
, Falköping
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Test Engineer - Wireless Connectivity for a global company in Jönköping. Start is ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Jönköping.
About the role:
The role advances autonomous lawn care through cutting-edge technologies. The Automower® product line is already world leading. To support this, a Test Engineer (2-3 years' related experience) is needed to join the Connectivity Test team. This position involves hands-on gray-box testing of connectivity modules (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GNSS, Radio, Cellular, API) at the module, integration, and system levels to ensure they are ready for integration into Residential or Professional Automowers.
The role includes working with both hardware and software, validating wireless protocols, troubleshooting integration issues, and ensuring the products deliver a seamless connected experience for users. Responsibilities include developing new automated regression tests and ensuring connectivity modules remain stable and performant with each software update. Collaboration with developers is essential to prioritize issues from the field and other departments, design new tests, and contribute to continuous improvement. Insights from this work will help shape future autonomous features. The collected data will be used to improve connectivity features and guide future autonomous capabilities. This role spans both residential and professional environments, with opportunities to test and validate connectivity in diverse scenarios and locations.
Tasks:
Test Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/GNSS/Radio/Cellular modules across environments and hardware board variants.
Verify backend/API connection.
Design, build, run, and maintain automated regression for connectivity modules; add cases to CI and nightly rigs.
Analyze logs and network traces, isolate issues to module, board, system, or backend.
Convert repetitive manual checks into scripts.
Contribute to test plan, traceability, coverage, release notes.
Support short, focused field challenge sessions to find new edge cases.
Publish dashboards for pass/fail, coverage, and flakiness.
Required skills:
3 years testing wireless connectivity and backend/API flows.
ISTQB or equivalent testing knowledge.
Hands-on experience with sniffers/protocol analyzers and log/packet analysis.
Scripting for automation (Python) and experience with CI (Jenkins/DevOps).
Comfort with gray-box testing.
Clear communication, teamwork, and structured defect reports.
A valid Swedish driver's license - some field testing will require travel to test sites.
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jönköping through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Jönköping.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7123898-1809805". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Östra Storgatan 106 (visa karta
)
553 21 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9707171