Test Engineer - Volvo Cars

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
We are Power Electronics SW developing the most desirable control software for electric and hybrid vehicles to ensure maximum product satisfaction for our customers. Both In-house and supplier developed software is part of our scope.
What you'll do
Your responsibilities will include analyzing and reviewing stakeholder and system requirements. You will be testing the system concept and solutions based on input requirements. Additionally, you will conduct HIL testing for conversion systems and traction inverters according to ISO26262/ASPICE standards. You will be responsible for testing solutions from unit level to system integration and compiling formal reports from testing. Furthermore, you will support the continuous improvement of testing processes and tools.
What you'll bring
• Degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechatronics, Control Engineering or similar
• Substantial experience 4+ in HIL Testing with Control Desk /Automation desk
• Experience in testing Conversion systems (ACDC+DCDC)
• Knowledge in testing of Inverter systems(inverter + e-machine)
• Experience in testing Power up sequences, HV bank balancing, Mode management, load testing.
• Knowledge on torque estimation, torque arbitration and monitoring, safe states(FW/ASC) is a plus
• Knowledge and experience of scripting languages
• Experience in analysis and testing tools such as Simulink test, Silver or similar
• Experience of testing at Vehicle level
• Independent working style with a willingness to take on responsibilities
• Good communication and team-working skills
