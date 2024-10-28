Test Engineer - Bluetooth and Telephony
2024-10-28
We seek a Senior Test Engineer within Bluetooth and Telephony to join a global company in Lund.
This is a one-year, full-time consultant position with the possibility to be extended. Starting in Mid- November 2024
What are they doing?
The Department of Infotainment, within the Connected Experience product stream, is responsible for developing an Infotainment system powered by Android. The company was the first to team up with Google, creating a system that re-thinks the nature of car infotainment, defined by a user-friendly interface and unparalleled connectivity. To ensure adaptability and flexibility, they work in an agile environment, putting quality at the top of their priorities. The automotive industry is going through exciting times, and this is an opportunity to be part of our software journey!
What do they offer?
You will join a highly skilled development team responsible for the Bluetooth connection between the phone and the car and the Bluetooth profiles such as Hands-Free, Phone Book, Audio Distribution, and Messages. This includes features such as auto-connect / disconnect phone and car. The team also has features related to eCall.
Testing is crucial to developing products, and you will have an essential role as one of two testers.
Role:
You will be a tester of Volvo's Bluetooth service, including user interface for telephony.
You are comfortable with hands-on test work in the rig and car
The rig is a subset of the ECUs in the car
You keep test objects up to date by flashing hardware
You can do essential work with your hands (using a screwdriver, working with the rigs and the hardware)
You can work in a Linux environment with CLI interaction
You perform testing according to test cases
But more importantly, you also have the creativity to perform exploratory testing to find new problems
You do test documentation (Test Plan, Test Suite, Test Matrix, Test reports)
You gather logs, document problems, and write fault reports so that developers understand the issues and can solve it
You will travel to Gothenburg now and then
You work with other teams, other testers and developers
You must have a driving license
Characteristics and background:
You have a genuine solver personality
You have long experience working with testing
You are curious
You enjoy testing
You can get the bigger picture of the product from a user perspective.
You are analytical, enjoy finding problems, and are good at circling in the problem so the developers can solve the problem.
You are used to working closely with developers
You are good with people
You have social skill
You are solution-oriented+
You are good at handling high-pressure and high-expectations
You can communicate about the test sessions that have been performed
You can understand technical problems and the ability to work with developers and understand their challenges
You have worked with Bluetooth (this is not a must)
You have worked with telephony (this is not a must)
You enjoy leaving your desk and testing the complete product
You are good at analyzing and reacting when testing
You have experience with Android and Linux
