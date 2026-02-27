Test Engineer - Automotive
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-02-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Test Engineer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in ASAP, 2 years limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
We are looking for our future team member to enable Hardware In The Loop ( HIL ) Development.
The Hardware In The Loop ( HIL ) test environments are built around the above-mentioned computer-in-the-car architecture. These setups are a combination of vehicle simulator and real hardware components to emulate a real vehicle with all the relevant dynamics. Our team(s) are responsible for the development and maintenance of these test environments, while making sure that the test environments are capable to execute relevant test cases for platform, software, and function verification. The hardware-based environments are state-of-the art test setups, critical for testing software before the final product is launched. Hence, you will be working in a fast paced, innovative environment, solving problems and challenges daily.
Who are you?
We believe you are an individual who is motivated by challenging tasks in a complex and innovative environment. Execution of challenging technology development and teamwork is your real passion. You enjoy learning from others, as well as sharing your knowledge with your colleague and are social, structured, analytical, and a problem solver.
Requirements
• M.Sc or a B.Sc within Electronics, Physics, Mechatronics, Software Engineering or similar.
• At least 2 years of work experience with dSPACE Hardware In The Loop rigs ( HIL )
• At least 2 years of work experience with dSPACE development tools (Control Desk, Configuration Desk, Model Desk, Bus Manager, Aurelion, etc...)
• At least 2 years of work experience with Matlab / Simulink development
• Fluent in English and can communicate effectively with all types of stakeholders
Meritorious
• Knowledge in vehicle communication such as CAN, LIN, Flexray, Ethernet as well as programming skills in Matlab and Python.
• Experience in model development in Simulink and you are familiar with working according to Agile methods.
• Knowledge about sensing technologies and perception development methods.
• Knowledge in vehicle/traffic simulation
• Knowledge in integration of sensor technologies (radar, camera, lidar, ultrasonic etc.)
• Knowledge from development of vehicle software within areas like:
• Vehicle Dynamics
• Hybrid and/or electric vehicle development
• Active Safety
• Connected Vehicles
• Autonomous Drive
• Vehicle Motion Control
• Protective Safety Systems
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 2 years limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7306456-1866135". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9768498