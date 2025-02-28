Test Developer
Magna Electronics Sweden AB / Datajobb / Vårgårda Visa alla datajobb i Vårgårda
2025-02-28
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Magna Electronics Sweden AB i Vårgårda
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
As a System Test Developer, you will be part of our Test Team, responsible for developing automated test processes and test equipment. You will work in an international environment, facing challenges in technology, test development, and processes.
Main responsibilities:
Developing test methods and specifications for test equipment
Programming and creating test processes
Verifying and commissioning test equipment
Administrative tasks such as documenting processes and improvements
Software development for system and component testing
Qualifications
As an experienced software tester, you have a solid foundation in testing and software development, with strong knowledge of C#. You are also an adaptable team player who thrives in a global environment. You are comfortable with English and communicating with people from different parts of the world.
You have strong knowledge in system testing and software development, preferably with expertise in C#.
A relevant degree from a university or technical college is desirable.
You have previous experience in test development and leading improvement projects, preferably in the industrialization of electronic products and test equipment.
You adhere to principles, keep commitments, and have a strong focus on quality.
You are a team player who contributes to a work environment where everyone feels included and involved.
Your willingness to learn and explore new ideas contributes to continuous improvement and innovation within the company.
Proficiency in Swedish and familiarity with Lean, Six Sigma, and/or optics is a plus.
Making automotive technology that is smarter, cleaner, safer and lighter. That's what we're passionate about at Magna Electronics, and we do it by creating world-class Electronic systems.
We are a premier supplier for the global automotive industry with full capabilities in design, development, testing and manufacturing of complex Electronic systems.
Our name stands for quality, environmental consciousness, and safety. Innovation is what drives us and we drive innovation.
Dream big and create the future of mobility at Magna Electronics Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Magna Electronics Sweden AB
(org.nr 559131-0841)
Wallentisvägen 22 (visa karta
)
447 37 VÅRGÅRDA Jobbnummer
9195340