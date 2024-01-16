Test Automation Engineer
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
What you'll do
Develop the QA & automation practices and strategies for our software development teams
• Write tools and libraries which can be used by other QA/devOps engineers
• In collaboration with the agile teams set the guidelines and requirements on the test practices in the development process
• Building a path for successful cooperation between testers of different levels
• Controlling and managing difficulties that arise in different projects during testing related activities
• Take on leadership responsibilities and influence the direction of the automation effort, and its schedule and prioritization.
• Provide technical leadership, direction, strategy and hands-on assistance to other members of the team
• Identify the scope of the testing required for a particular release.
• Release plan for each release visible for everyone.
• Mentors other QA team members in test automation best practices and adherence to overall testing strategy
• Drive greater automation test coverage throughout the product including GUI, API layers, services and database driven scripts.
• Identifies metrics for monitoring increased performance and scalability.
• Provides guidance for performance test initiatives that take a true end-to-end focus on ensuring client side, server tiers, database and data integration jobs are performing as expected.
• Troubleshoots performance, load, and stress testing through analysis of system design/coding.
• Ready to jump in to different teams when needed
You and your skills:
• Strong coding experience on at least two language from (Javascript, typescript, java, python, C#, Go, Scala)
• Experience with different test frameworks Webdriverio, Cypress, Protractor, TestNG
• Experience with distributed (multi-tiered) systems, algorithms, and relational databases.
• Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions.
Deal well with ambiguous/undefined problems; ability to think abstractly.
• Coding experience with automation framework, tools and services for web. Experience in API testing.
• Understanding of QA methodologies, life cycle and processes.
• Shows creativity and initiative to improve product coverage and effectiveness.
• Knowledge of perl, bash or other scripting languages a plus.
• Good knowledge of build pipelines (you have yourself written different kinds of build pipelines)
• Elastic search (KQL), Kibana, AWS, Azure experience is a plus
We think you share our passion for technology and software quality and have the desire to work closely with developers, business analysts, Agile leads and other quality analysts in high collaborative environment to create and prioritize Test plans.
As a person we think you are inspiring, motivating and moving the testing process forward in a positive and driven way. If you understand Continuous Delivery, experience from QA Lead or any other leadership skills we see them as desirable.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
(org.nr 559002-4880)
Stavsjövägen 64 (visa karta
)
125 41 ÄLVSJÖ Jobbnummer
8397917