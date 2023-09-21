Test Automation Engineer
Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. We are a successful and profitable Swedish founded global company. More than 4 million people use our website and mobile apps every day.
Flightradar24 is looking for a skilled and experienced Test Automation Engineer to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing automated test cases for our web apps, mobile apps and APIs. The candidate must have experience in APIs (REST and gRPC), frontend application automation, and the ability to work with cross-platform teams to set up CI/CD pipelines. The candidate must also be able to work independently and identify opportunities for automated testing improvements across teams.
What you'll do
Develop, execute and maintain automated test cases for APIs ( REST & gRPC), web and mobile applications.
Work with cross-platform teams to ensure code quality.
Develop and maintain test plans, test cases and test scripts.
Participate in code reviews and provide feedback on automation testing practices.
Work with developers and product owners to ensure timely and high-quality delivery of software.
Troubleshoot and debug issues in automated tests.
Setup and maintain Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines for automation purposes.
Be actively involved in performance testing and security testing.
Who you are
You are able to create an automation framework from scratch, taking full responsibility from ideation through to implementation, execution & maintenance.
At least 3 years of experience in software testing, with a focus on automation testing.
Proficiency in object-oriented programming (OOP) languages such as C++, JavaScript or similar is required.
Experience with web automation, using tools like Selenium, Cypress, Playwright or similar frameworks.
Experience with API automation using tools like Jmeter, Karate or similar frameworks.
Experience with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines such as Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or similar tools.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
About Flightradar24
With over 4 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play Travel charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and our customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
