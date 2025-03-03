Test Automation Engineer
Flightradar24 is one of the most successful growth-stage tech companies in Stockholm. Each day, more than 4 million aviation enthusiasts use our app or website, and we have many of the biggest names in aviation as business customers.
The position requires that you are able to work from our office in Stockholm, Sweden. Relocation is not offered for this role.
Flightradar24 is looking for a skilled Test Automation Engineer to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing automated test cases for our products . The candidate must have experience working with automation of APIs (REST and gRPC), Backend Testing and the ability to work with cross-platform teams to set up CI/CD pipelines. The candidate must also be able to work independently and identify opportunities for automated testing improvements across teams.
What you'll do
Test Automation & Framework Development:
Design, develop, and maintain scalable automated test frameworks.
Implement robust automated scripts for functional and regression testing of APIs and Webservices.
API Automation & Performance Testing:
Create and execute test strategies, plans, and cases to ensure high-quality releases of APIs.
Conduct performance and load tests, analyze results, and communicate findings effectively.
Continuous Integration & Delivery:
Integrate automated tests into the CI/CD pipeline to support rapid, reliable releases.
Collaborate with teams to optimize testing workflows and maintain high code quality.
Collaboration & Communication:
Partner closely with developers, product managers, and QA peers to define testing requirements.
Working closely with backend teams.
Communicate test results, defects, and quality metrics to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Participate in code reviews, design discussions, and agile ceremonies.
Who you are
Skilled in building and maintaining API test automation frameworks (e.g.,Karate, REST Assured, Pytest, etc..)
Experienced with performance testing tools (e.g., JMeter, Gatling)
Knowledgeable in CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Azure DevOps)
Proficient in at least one programming language (e.g., Java, Python, JavaScript)
Excellent communicator, adept at conveying complex ideas to diverse audiences
Strong collaborator who thrives in cross-functional, distributed team environments
Detail-oriented problem solver with a proactive approach
About Flightradar24
With over 4 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play Travel charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services, and our customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative, and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
