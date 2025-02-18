Temporary position as Laboratory Engineer
2025-02-18
Temporary position as Laboratory Engineer at Immuneed, a life-science company in Uppsala
Immuneed provides services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and specializes in immunology and drug development. Our service is based on a unique technology developed through extensive research both at Uppsala University and Immuneed, which aims to make pharmaceuticals safer and better for patients.
We are now searching for a replacement while one of our Laboratory Engineers is on parental leave from May 5th to November 5th, 2025. The starting date can be discussed.
About the position as Laboratory Engineer
You will work together with our dedicated lab team and, after training, perform our key assay ID.Flow, which involves taking blood samples from healthy volunteers who come to our site and transferring the blood to the system together with the pharmaceuticals that we are studying for our customers. After incubation, samples are analysed using different assays like flow cytometry and ELISA. Further, the job involves maintenance of the laboratory, preparations of materials, documentation, and analyses of the raw data using primarily Excel.
You are someone who enjoys working in a lab, learning new techniques, and a varied schedule of intense days with complicated assays and calm days with routine work. You are thorough, structured, flexible, and able to sometimes handle stressful situations. Furthermore, you can work independently but also enjoy working as a team. You will report to the Laboratory Manager.
Qualifications
* Biomedical Analyst (BMA) degree or equivalent (graduation in June is satisfactory).
* Mandatory qualification: Knowledge of blood sampling and being comfortable with taking blood samples from healthy volunteers.
* Laboratory experience, including whole blood assays, ELISA, and flow cytometry.
* Good knowledge of Excel/Word.
* Good verbal and writing skills in Swedish and English.
* Experience working in a GLP-certified lab.
If you find this opportunity interesting, please apply as soon as possible but at the latest 14th of March 2025 . Welcome with your application!
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare People Value AB
(org.nr 559232-0005), http://www.peoplevalue.se Arbetsplats
People Value Kontakt
Cecilia Hållner cecilia.hallner@peoplevalue.se +46 709 50 41 00
9172230