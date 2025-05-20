Technical Test Engineer
Software Tester - Manual & Automated QA for Advanced Systems
We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Software Tester to join a forward-thinking development environment focused on delivering reliable, high-quality software. This role plays a vital part in ensuring that both new and existing solutions meet the highest standards of performance, functionality, and stability.
As a tester in this team, you will be deeply involved in all phases of the testing lifecycle - from interpreting system specifications and requirements to designing and executing test cases, analyzing results, and providing valuable feedback to cross-functional teams. You will take an active role in driving quality improvements through both manual and automated testing strategies in a high-paced and collaborative setting.
Responsibilities
Design, execute, and maintain both manual and automated test cases based on system requirements and functional specifications
Perform end-to-end validation of system functionality, including integration, regression, performance, and post-deployment testing
Use tools such as Jira XRAY, JMeter, and SOAP UI to document and manage test activities and outcomes
Report, track, and analyze software issues and deviations, working closely with development and engineering teams to ensure timely resolution
Contribute to the development and maintenance of automation frameworks and CI/CD testing pipelines
Validate APIs and network protocols, ensuring system compatibility and performance under various conditions
Participate in agile ceremonies and collaborate with developers, analysts, and stakeholders throughout the product lifecycle
Produce clear documentation for test procedures, outcomes, and issue logs, supporting knowledge sharing and compliance
Evaluate software usability from a user perspective and provide insights to improve experience and functionality
Qualifications
Strong experience in software testing, with a balanced mix of manual and automated QA
Familiarity with tools such as Jira, XRAY, JMeter, SOAP UI, and Jenkins
Solid understanding of testing principles across the SDLC and agile/DevOps environments
Experience with API validation, scripting, and network-level testing is highly desirable
Practical knowledge of telecom systems, protocols, or embedded platforms is considered a significant advantage
Comfortable working in fast-changing, iterative development environments with continuous integration and deployment
Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills, with an eye for detail and a commitment to high-quality delivery
Ability to work autonomously and proactively while also thriving in collaborative team settings
Excellent communication skills and the ability to clearly articulate issues, results, and improvement suggestions
Desirable Attributes
Hands-on experience with test automation scripting or frameworks
Understanding of network stack protocols and systems performance monitoring
A proactive, structured, and quality-driven mindset with the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
A passion for problem-solving, continuous learning, and adapting to new technologies
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
