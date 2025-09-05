Technical System Administrator or Engineering Graduate?
Are you a recent graduate with a Master of Science in Engineering, or an experienced technical system administrator with hands-on knowledge of low-code platforms? We are now looking for a consultant to support a global initiative focused on improving inspection processes for industrial machinery. This is a great opportunity to contribute to a meaningful project, gain valuable experience, and grow in a technically driven environment - all within a flexible, remote setup.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This is a short-term consulting assignment where you will work as a system administrator within a global initiative focused on improving inspection processes for machine controls. The role involves configuring inspection forms in a low-code application, based on input from a technical expert in machine inspection.
You will be part of a small, collaborative team and work closely with both the product owner and technical stakeholders.
The goal is to accelerate the development of a more efficient solution for global customers, replacing the current setup with a more scalable and structured approach.
The assignment is fully remote, with a on-site onboarding period in either Stockholm or Jönköping.
This is a short-term consulting assignment, with a strong possibility of extension depending on project needs and performance.
You are offered
• A key role in a global initiative with real impact on industrial inspection processes
• Full flexibility with a remote setup and a smooth onboarding experience
• Opportunities for professional growth and skill development in a technically driven environment
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Configure inspection workflows, field types, and checklists in the application
• Participate in daily check-ins with the technical expert and product owner
• Document configurations and technical requirements in Azure DevOps
• Collaborate with developers when more advanced functionality is needed
• Ensure that the solution meets both internal requirements and customer expectations
The role requires strong technical understanding, a structured approach, and the ability to communicate effectively with various stakeholders in the project.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Either a Master of Science in Engineering, or relevant hands-on experience in configuring or administering applications
• Experience with ERP systems, maintenance platforms, or low-code/no-code environments is highly valued
• Previous experience as a technical system administrator
• Strong technical understanding and ability to work in a structured and detail-oriented manner
• Ability to document configurations and technical requirements clearly, preferably in Azure DevOps
• Fluent in English (spoken and written)
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a structured and detail-oriented person with strong communication skills. You enjoy working in a collaborative environment and are comfortable interacting with both technical experts and stakeholders. You are curious, solution-driven, and motivated by learning new things and continuously improving your skills. Your ability to adapt and take responsibility makes you a valuable team member.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is a leading organization seeking a skilled System Administrator to bolster their technical team.
