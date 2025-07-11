Technical Support Specialist to Avinode
2025-07-11
We're looking for a Technical Support Specialist who thrives on solving problems and helping others succeed. In this role, you'll support their customers by identifying and resolving technical issues, guiding them through solutions, and ensuring they get the most out of our products. You'll be a key part of a collaborative team in a fast-paced, innovative environment.
Job description
Act as the first point of contact for customers needing technical assistance via phone, email, and chat.
Troubleshoot and resolve a wide range of technical issues.
Offer clear, solution-oriented advice to users experiencing technical challenges.
Keep detailed records of reported problems and how they were resolved.
Assist customers with integrating our APIs, offering technical insight and support.
Help maintain and improve documentation related to our APIs, integrations, and best practices.
Share your findings and insights from support cases to enhance our support resources and user guides.
Ideal candidate
You'll be part of a team where responsibilities are shared. You may already have strengths in one or more of the following areas-and if not, we're happy to help you grow into them:
2-3 years of experience in a technical support or similar customer-facing role, preferably in a SaaS environment.
A passion for customer service-you enjoy digging into issues, understanding both the technical and human side of a problem, and clearly communicating solutions.
A self-starter mindset-you take initiative, ask the right questions, and seek out answers.
The ability to manage multiple priorities in a high-speed, ever-changing setting.
Strong written and verbal communication skills; you're comfortable working across time zones and cultures.
A quick learner who's eager to understand new software and the varying needs of customers.
Flexibility to adapt to evolving products and work effectively with different customer types.
Good to have:
Understanding how web-based applications work
Familiarity with RESTful APIs and how to explain or document them
Working knowledge of JSON and XML formats
About Avinode group
Avinode group is a global provider of B2B software solutions for the business aviation industry, supporting thousands of companies worldwide. Founded in Sweden, their cloud-based platform simplifies aircraft sourcing, booking, and fleet management. With teams across Europe and North America, they foster a collaborative and innovative culture focused on delivering seamless solutions for our customers. They are also part of a larger group specializing in aircraft compliance and health management.
Employment
For this position, you will be employed directly by the client company.
Additional information
• Employment type: Full-time / Part-time
• Start date: As soon as possible, but considering the notice period.
• Location: Preferably Gothenburg but can also be done 100% remote. Training will take place in Gothenburg
• Point of contact: Lina Lindroth
• Salary: Fixed monthly
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for both parties. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people to the right position, workplace and context within the IT and Technology field. That's also the reason to why we founded Friday, with the aim to help you find the job that gives you that Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focus on young engineers who either are at the beginning of their career or soon graduating from university within the IT/Tech field.
Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each morning. "Friday - everyday", how about that? Ersättning
