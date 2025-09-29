Technical Support Engineer to Speed Identity
Speed Identity is a Swedish technology company on a mission to make the world more secure by enabling trusted identities. We design innovative biometric enrollment and data capture solutions used by governments and organizations worldwide.
Our systems combine state-of-the-art hardware such as fingerprint readers, cameras, and passport scanners, with advanced software and lifecycle services. Together, they form an end-to-end solution that helps our customers issue secure identity documents, protect borders, and provide trusted services to millions of people every day.
With installations in more than 20 countries, Speed Identity is a trusted partner for mission-critical environments where quality, security, and reliability are non-negotiable. From our headquarters in Stockholm, we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of biometric technology, making enrollment faster, safer, and more cost-efficient.
Role Overview As a Technical Support Engineer at Speed Identity, you will be at the heart of keeping our biometric systems reliable and secure in the field. This role combines deep technical analysis with hands-on engineering tasks, from troubleshooting complex issues to supporting deployments and upgrades. You'll work closely with hardware, firmware, and software, making sure mission-critical systems meet the highest quality standards. Because of the nature of the role, you should be comfortable working on site when needed.
Key Responsibilities
Troubleshoot and diagnose hardware, firmware, and system-level issues, using logs and sensor data to find root causes.
Execute system deployments, configuration updates, and controlled software/hardware upgrades.
Collaborate with Systems Support Engineers and Developers on complex problem resolution.
Reproduce customer-reported issues and provide validated fixes or workarounds.
Document technical findings, RCA reports, and corrective actions.
Support customer acceptance testing, pilot installations, and rollouts.
Train frontline support staff and provide feedback to Product and Engineering teams.
Monitor system health and proactively recommend maintenance or improvements.
Contribute to continuous improvement of diagnostic tools and support processes.
Qualifications
Degree in Computer Engineering, Electronics, or a related field.
Minimum 3 years of experience in technical support or field service for hardware/software systems and electronics.
Strong understanding of integrated hardware/software systems and diagnostics.
Comfortable working with both firmware and software (including, ideally, Windows & Linux).
Excellent problem-solving, analytical and communication skills.
Ability to travel occasionally and adapt to changing environments.
Driver's License (B)
Ready to take the next step and join Speed Identity as our new Technical Support Engineer? Apply today and be part of shaping the future of secure identity solutions!
If you have any questions about the role or the process, feel free to reach out to Benjamin Karlsson at benjamin.karlsson@ants.se
