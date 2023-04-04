Technical Scrum Master
2023-04-04
Are you interested in making the world a safer place?
Would you like to be part of a technically skilled and very helpful team that plays an important part in Verisure's success?
Are you a curious person who loves to solve both simple and complex problems in a Scrum environment, enabling endless possibilities for end-customer products and services?
Are you a team player who appreciates a fun, supportive and inclusive environment?
This is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a challenge to grow a team, evolve how we work and deliver value for an ever-increasing customer base.
Apply for the Verisure Technical Scrum Master role today!
Our goal is to protect what matters most to families and small businesses. To achieve this ambition: we offer safety and security for all, through our industry-leading monitored security solutions. Verisure Innovation is Sweden's award-winning innovation center for the connected and protected smart home market. We create services and products for smarter, safer, and more secure homes, serving customers throughout Europe.
What we offer
We've got the basics covered (and then some!). 30 days of paid vacation, a generous pension and insurance package, as well as paid leave package. In order to cover your development, we offer extensive development opportunities with remuneration for patents, a personalized development plan with a fixed budget for training, and a dedicated innovation week. Swedish language training if needed.
Your well-being matters to us, and as such we also have several social and health benefits to support both your mental and physical health. We are proud of our friendly, helpful, and generous work environment.
Our bright and open office space is easily accessible just a five-minute walk from the Central Station in Malmö. This will be your base, but we also offer remote work.
Take a sneak peek at The Verisure Office
The Team
The Product interaction team works mostly with APIs that handle configuration and domain data when adding, replacing, updating, and deleting devices and Gateway installations. PI also provides resources where Verisure Innovation applications (MyPages, MyMobile, and MyField) can interact with installations and devices.
TechStack: Java, Spring Boot, RabbitMQ, Kubernetes, Microservices,
Docker, Cassandra, MySQL Ansible, ArgoCD
About the role
As Technical Scrum Master at Verisure, you will thus have the opportunity to join a team that is responsible for developing product APIs and creating the backbone of our IOT solutions. Our team has close collaboration with many stakeholders within our company and is currently working on implementing the DevOps methodology in our daily work, based on the SAFe framework. Acting as both a scrum master and technical project manager, this role will play a key role in this transition.
Responsibilities will include:
* Facilitate scrum events & enhance team planning
* Take lead and facilitate PI planning, representing the team
* Create trust both within and around the team - build a network within the organization - facilitate it to create the best practices and outcomes from and for the team
* Ensure efficiency in both development and management through your ability to find, build and continuously drive improvements
* Be the engine in improvement processes - Drive DevOps forward with us in terms of culture, processes, and technology
* Plan delivery and launch of new features and functionality
* Coordinate with internal stakeholders to secure the launch and delivery of features and functionality.
* Run projects within the team parallel with daily tasks
Most importantly, you love sharing your ideas and knowledge. You are driven by creativity and motivate others to reach their full potential. You have extensive experience working in complex systems and have mastered the art of setting the right priorities. You are structured, humble, and a great communicator.
It would also be great if you have the following qualifications:
* Previous experience (and certification) in a coordinating and facilitating role
* Great knowledge of agile methodologies
* Atlassian suite (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket)
* Relevant education from university etc.
*
We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries. To ensure efficiency and clear communication we need all employees to be fluent in English.
If you don't meet all the requirements- don't worry! If you believe you are the right person for the job, we might just believe that as well. Let's get in touch and discuss more!
If large parts of the above sound exciting to you - apply today!
We look forward to welcoming you to our team!
