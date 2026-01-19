Technical Sales Training Program
The opportunity
The Technical sales program is a unique journey that will take you across vital parts of the companies engineering departments before moving into a Marketing and Sales role, either as a territory sales manager, a technical marketing specialist or maybe even as a part of our marketing teams around the globe. We are now looking to expand our team with three new colleagues to the Technical Sales Program.
In your role within Marketing and Sales, you will work with on-load tap-changers and high voltage bushings, used in transformers, and produced in our Swiss and Swedish Transformer Components factories.
You will start your journey in the engineering department for Tap Changers to get the best knowledge about the products that Transformer Components produce and a key foundation for your future role within sales and marketing. As part of the Engineering team for on-load tap-changers and later on, bushings, you will combine theoretical and practical assignments and develop yourself in both electrical and mechanical aspects of our products, working on tasks as product care, technical sales support, type testing and much more. There will also be opportunities to be involved in the sales processes and travels to customers. There are also possibilities of a short-term assignment abroad at a transformer factory, to gain even more experience in the application of tap-changers and bushings.
After circa 18 months you will have good knowledge about the products, and you will have a broad network both internally and externally and be ready to move into the role within Marketing and Sales with great confidence and background.
How you'll make an impact
Energize your career - We will support, encourage, and guide you while you develop a great product and company knowledge.
Engage with supervisors and mentors to develop your technical and sales skills.
Involvement in activities such as type testing, engineering, technical sales support and commercial tasks.
Cooperation with other functions within the company.
Maintain good cooperation with external partners and customers.
Preparation of technical/commercial offers by translating customer requirements into appropriate technology solutions and proposals.
Work with dedicated markets and generating new business by working closely with our customers to become their first choice when selecting on-load tap-changers and high voltage bushings to their transformers.
Establishing and maintaining strong customer relationships also with the transformer manufacturers end-users, which in many cases are utility companies or large industries.
Your background
We are looking for a BSc or MSc in Electrical engineering, Energy systems, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering or similar combined with a commercial interest and an interest in interacting with customers.
You can also have a background from our area of business and an interest in developing yourself in this direction.
You need good communication skills, fluent in English both written and spoken, additional languages are considered as an advantage.
We are looking for an engaged, determined and service-minded person who can work both independently and in a team.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself for continuous development.
A genuine interest in making the future of energy more sustainable, and "Advancing a sustainable energy future for all".
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and therefore the advertisement might be made offline with short notice, don't delay - apply today! We aim to hire three new colleagues to the Technical Sales Training Program.
Recruiting Manager, Michael Kornek, michael.kornek@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. For Sweden,
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
