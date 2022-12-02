Technical Sales Specialist HPE Storage to Dustin
Become a trusted advisor within HPE Storage and play a key role in enabling market-leading clients to stay in the forefront while accelerating Dustin's HPE storage focus.
As our new technical sales specialist on HPE Storage, you'll join a team of 18 excellent and knowledgeable specialists. You will be given a high level of autonomy to plan necessary activities to reach your targets and goals. And together with your stakeholders and colleagues, you will get the opportunity to accelerate our focus on HPE storage. You will act as an expert and solve complex business issues.
You will be a important person in our specialist team.
What you bring
We want to make sure we hire the right person, who will feel successful in this role. Therefore, we are looking for you, who have or who can:
• Tracking HPE Storage installed base and making sure we maintain and look after this customer base
• Build up a Pipeline for Storage Infrastructure Projects.
• Take part in the Partner Sales Team meeting and be the Trusted Advisor for HPE Storage Solutions
• Engage and have a close alignment with local HPE Storage Category and Presales
• Ensure Tech Refresh for 3PAR and StoreOnce Solutions and leverage the 3PAR installed Base and Storage FC opportunities.
• Develop Top 3 Attack List with Focus on Nimble, HyperConverged and StoreOnce Solutions
• Support Sales around new opportunities (e.g. Attach StoreOnce to 3PAR)
• Be a HPE Storage Evangelist for local customer Events & Workshops
• Develop, spread and execute existing Programs
• Bi-Weekly Review on Level of Funnel Status
• Confidence in speaking and writing in Swedish and English with customers and colleagues
• Who will thrive in this role?
You will thrive and be successful in this role if you get excited about this:
• A "Win as a team" culture, where we lift as a team and care about each other
• Working with storage solutions and be a specialist on HPE products
• A hybrid-remote position with autonomy and flexibility to plan your day
• A fast-paced yet healthy environment
• Quarterly individual development plans, technical and sales trainings
• Social events with suppliers and clients, and quarterly meetups with the team
Recruitment Process
We want a good match for Dustin, but just as much for you! We expect to conduct the following interviews:
• Teams meeting with Rizing
• Interview with Hiring Manager
• Case interview with Hiring Manager and a team member
• Possibly a senior manager interview
This ensures we find the right person for the right role based on a fair data driven basis.
We will screen and evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and close the job ad when we have found the right person for the role.
