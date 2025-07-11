Technical Product Owner/Product Manager
We are looking for a "Technical Product manager/ Project manager" for a global company in Lund.
Start is ASAP, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Product Owner consultant - Packaging Material development
• Managing project execution, including resource and project planning, long term planning, meeting project goals, delivery time, and business needs
• As product owner, you are also the interface for requests and changes working with stakeholders, you oversee the team project backlog and defining the sprint targets
• Leading a team which are coordinating local project execution in global markets (local projects) and executing central product development projects
• Preparation and presentation in our governance forums (PGC/PGB)
• Coordinate local projects when/if free capacity from leading central driven projects
Profile:
• 3-5 years of project management experience
• Customer focused
• Strong business understanding and experience from global B2B operations
• Proven track record from delivering projects
• Experience from Food or Packaging Industry preferred
• Experience in engineering in industrial domain
• Experience and training from working with Scrum and Agile methodology
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
