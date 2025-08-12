Technical Marketing Manager
2025-08-12
The opportunity
We are looking for a dedicated and business driven Technical Marketing Manager to join the Grid Automation & Communication unit at Hitachi Energy.
In this position, you promote technical solutions that solve customer challenges and contribute to the growth and success of Hitachi Energy substation automation business. You will be a part of our Substation Automation Solution, Technical Marketing team interacting with our colleagues and customers. You will be creating and mediating to support business needs in regions and countries around the world, in the form of shaping customer specifications, solution blueprints, proof of concepts and product/solution value propositions.
"As a candidate for the Technical Marketing Manager role, you bring expertise from protection and control domain and valuable customer-facing experience. Your ability to translate technical needs into effective solutions is key to shaping customer decisions during the early sales cycle. We value hands-on experience with protection and control IEDs and proficiency in engineering tools used in digital substations. In this collaborative role, your communication skills will help build credibility with stakeholders. You'll work closely with internal experts, engage with end-users, and contribute to driving business growth." - Joseph Menezes, Hiring Manager.
This is an opportunity to work in a very dynamic and growing organization operating in international working environment. You will have the chance to be involved in various interesting and challenging technical marketing activities. The person offered this role will have colleagues from all around the world supporting him/her in this role. You will be a member of a technically oriented organization where you will have the opportunity for personal development.
As we are a global organization, you will preferably be hosted locally at Hitachi Energy in your country of residence. We welcome specifically applications from APAC, India, Latin America.
How you'll make an impact
You work with pre-sales activities of bay level protection & control equipment as standalone products and integrated into Substation Automation system solutions
You are closely engaged with the market, end-customers, local country/regional level internal sales & technical teams to promote Hitachi Energy's bay level products and solutions including pre-qualification / homologation of Hitachi Energy's products/solutions
Training including content creation and certification for internal and external customers/stakeholders
Conduct presentations with end users both face-to-face and online aiming to create demand through technical promotion providing solutions and driving value during the overall sales process
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Adhere to all company policies, procedures and business ethics codes and ensure that they are communicated and implemented within all activities
Your background
M.Sc. / B.Sc. degree, with proven experience in the above fields, specifically in electrical power systems, protection & control solutions, system integration
Proficiency in English is required. Knowledge in another language (e.g. Spanish, French, Swedish) is considered a benefit
You are pro-active and goal oriented
The ideal candidate is flexible, solution oriented and with a high developed ability to work in a dynamic environment that is in constant transformation
Willingness to travel if necessary
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires.
So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Joseph Menezes, JOSEPH.MENEZES@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-07
E-post: Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
VÄSTERÅS
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9454028