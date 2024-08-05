Technical Customer Support Agent
CTEK is a global market leader in vehicle charging solutions.
CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.
We are now hiring a Technical Customer Support Agent to our support team based in our headquarters in Vikmanshyttan. However, CTEK's objective is to relocate the HQ to Falun in due course.
What You Do:
As a Technical Customer Support Agent, you will be the first point of contact for our customers, providing exceptional service and support. Responsibilities include handling enquiries, troubleshooting issues, processing orders, and contributing to performance metrics. This role is crucial in ensuring customer satisfaction and maintaining our company's high standards. You will;
Handle internal and external customer enquiries via phone, email, and web-based cases in a professional and courteous manner.
Troubleshoot and solve hardware, software, and connectivity issues for CTEK's low voltage product range.
Process orders, warranty returns, and exchanges.
Identify and escalate trends, communicating issues to the appropriate department or manager.
Who You Are
A proactive and empathetic individual with a passion for helping others. Thriving in a fast-paced environment, you can juggle multiple tasks with ease. With strong communication skills and a knack for problem-solving, building relations with customers and colleagues comes naturally. Dedication to continuous learning and improvement is key.
Your Skills:
Proven experience in a customer service role.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Strong problem-solving abilities and quick thinking.
Proficiency in CRM systems (Salesforce) and Microsoft Office Suite.
Capable of handling multiple tasks simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.
Strong interpersonal skills and rapport-building with customers and internal stakeholders.
High attention to detail and accuracy.
Fluent in Swedish and English.German and/or French speaking would be advantageous.
Join our team and be part of a company that values exceptional customer service and continuous improvement. If dedicated, resourceful, and ready to make a difference, we would love to hear from you.
