Technical Artist
2023-11-14
The Position
Avalanche Studios Group and its creative division Expansive Worlds is looking for a Technical Artist to join our team in Stockholm or Malmö, Sweden, working on theHunter: Call of the Wild. As the Technical Artist, you will support other artists with technical problem-solving and best practices.
The successful candidate will be expected to gain expert knowledge of Apex, Avalanche's in-house engine. This knowledge will be used to assist other team members in achieving their tasks efficiently through direct support and documentation. You will play a key role in setting up, learning existing and maintaining art pipelines and workflows.
You will need to have an understanding of PBR, as well as supporting tools and pipelines. You should be well-acquainted with content creation workflows; procedural and manual - involving Maya, Substance Painter, Substance Designer and Houdini.
The TA must be a great communicator frequently interacting across teams and projects such as artists, other technical artists, level designers and programmers. To excel in this role they need to be highly motivated, autonomous and a self-starter. This role gives a huge opportunity for ownership and impact on the project and is a key role within our highly skilled and modestly sized team working exclusively on self-published projects.
Who you are...
Experience in the game industry
Understanding of asset creation pipelines and workflows
Strong Python knowledge and experience using the Qt Framework
Good understanding of real-time rendering and shaders
Strong communicator and collaborator both verbal and written
Comprehensive knowledge of 3D content creation software including Maya and Substance Painter & Designer
Understanding of PBR and HDR content and rendering pipelines
Competency with architecting and developing tools and pipelines for artists
Willingness to learn real-time rendering and shaders
Bonus
Knowledgeable in interaction design
Experience with Houdini and procedural pipelines
Experience writing HLSL/GLSL shaders
Experience with technical limitations in regard to memory and performance
Knowledge and experience using C++
A solid foundation in traditional art
About us
Avalanche Studios Group is a game developer and publisher that defined and evolved open-world games, offering an amazing portfolio of fantastic games across multiple genres, including the Just Cause franchise, Rage 2, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Generation Zero, and Second Extinction as part of its portfolio.
The Malmö location
You'll find us in a standout building from 1958, just a stone's throw from the Central Station. Within these walls, the American dream was leveraged to sell muscle cars more than half a century ago. Today, the location balances Avalanche Studios Group's industrial, high-octane heritage with a bright and homey vibe featuring resident dogs and patio-grown chilies.
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to apply
To apply for this position, please register below and provide your CV in English. We review applications continuously. All further studio-related information is provided under a non-disclosure agreement.
