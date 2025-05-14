Tech-Support
2025-05-14
Technical Support Specialist - 2nd Line | Onsite in Mölndal
We are currently looking for a skilled and solution-oriented consultant to join a 2nd line technical support team. The role is based onsite in Mölndal and involves handling support cases related to both software and hardware, including firmware upgrades and device monitoring.
You'll be supporting internal customers globally, which requires excellent communication skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex technical issues. Prior experience working with medical device products is highly beneficial.
Responsibilities:
Manage 2nd line support cases through the ticketing system (e.g., Zendesk)
Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software issues
Perform firmware upgrades and monitor connected devices
Communicate clear and effective solutions to internal users worldwide
Collaborate with 3rd line support for issue escalation and deeper investigations
Contribute to knowledge sharing and continuous improvement of support processes
Requirements:
Solid experience in 2nd line technical support, preferably in a high-tech or medical device environment
Good understanding of hardware, software, and device-level troubleshooting
Hands-on experience with tools like Zendesk or similar ticketing platforms
Fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
Additional Information:
Start Date: June 2, 2025
End Date: December 31, 2025
Workload: Full-time (100%)
Location: Onsite in Mölndal (Gothenburg area)
If you're a structured and service-minded professional with a strong technical background, this could be the ideal opportunity to join an international support environment and make a real impact.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
