Tech Specialist Alu Castings, Mach, GD&T
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
At Supply Network Quality you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large.
You will be part of a global team with technology specialists at Supply Network Quality, SNQ. You will drive, maintain and develop a network of auditors to be able to support all regions within Truck Quality in the areas of cast aluminium and machining. Curiosity is a part of your nature, to scout new technologies within the aluminium foundries and machining supplier field. You will as well coach SQE's in the network when it comes to sourcing, evaluate new suppliers and solve process issues. Also, it is natural for you to work cross functional, especially with sourcing buyer to create strategies and with engineering to match process and components in a good way.
In this role you will perform on site audits at suppliers to review their capability. Train and maintain the network of auditors and continue to develop the audit tools, evaluations and requirements will be some of your tasks. Also, develop our suppliers with follow-up of gaps identified during the audits. Your other main responsibilities will be:
Support the organization both in project and maintenance phase
Run the SNQ network meeting to share experience and knowledge within the community
Be an active counterpart during creation of strategic business plans and in the sourcing phase
Your future team
The cast aluminium and machining specialist reports to the Head of Technology Specialists. We are a group of 10 people based in all the main Volvo sites around the world, and we support all regions in our technical areas. We are all passionate in our different technologies. This is a team with openness, high spirit and willingness to share knowledge and experience with colleagues. We believe that the best results are achieved together while having fun! Are you like us? Then this might be just the perfect role for you!
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
Education required is university degree and minimum five years technical experience from aluminium foundry and machining production. We expect that you have a theoretical and practical knowledge in aluminium foundry and machining technology.
Preferably you have good analytical thinking-style, experience of leading audits and leadership skills and experience of leading global teams and networks. Since you have an international and open mindset when collaborating with colleagues and suppliers around the globe, your English skills are fluent, both written and spoken.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
If you like external contacts, travel to meet people and to work in a global cross-functional team, then this is an opportunity for you! The Supply Network Quality function, belonging to Truck Quality, is driving the global supplier base towards premium automotive quality standards. Our function is responsible for continuously improving the supplier base and the quality of purchased parts and now we are hiring a Technology Specialist for Aluminium Castings and Machining.
Ready for the next move?
If you thrive in a passionate environment for quality and find energy in facing new challenges to solve with suppliers then this is the job for you.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Trucks Technology & Industrial Division hire team players who are ready to create real customer impact. Our decentralized teams work close to our customers, with speed and autonomy, to build what they truly need.
