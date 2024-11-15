Tech Director
NoAIgnite AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NoAIgnite AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a Tech Director to join us at NoA Ignite!
Here you'll have the opportunity to work with the most interesting minds in the industry on challenging projects with bold customers like Klättermusen, Svenskt Tenn and Our Legacy. We leverage emotion, design, and an up-to-date tech stack to shape the future of commerce.
NoA Ignite is a place for visionaries, unconventional minds, experienced experts, and change-makers. A place for people that want to fight digital boredom by creating fun, groundbreaking, and ever-changing digital experiences.
About the Role:
As Tech Director at NoA Ignite, you will be functioning as both a hands-on developer and a driving force behind our technical vision. You'll play a central role in shaping and improving our internal tools, processes, and practices. We're looking for someone who is not only highly skilled but also curious and willing to explore new approaches, pushing our development forward. With your analytical skills, you'll be able to assess frameworks and solutions both technically and from a client cost perspective.
We think you bring:
Deep experience in Typescript and Next.js, as well as proficiency in React.js.
Significant experience working on e-commerce projects, ideally within complex, high-performance environments.
A strong interest in testing and DevOps, with a passion for enhancing quality assurance practices.
Familiarity with Node.js and Express.
Experience in hosting, performance optimization, and caching, with a clear understanding of their impact on final products.
Knowledge of CMS solutions and how to integrate and optimize them for various projects.
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP for hosting, scaling, and monitoring applications.
It's a bonus of you have:
Basic understanding of containerization (Docker) and orchestration (Kubernetes).
Experience with React Native.
Your Responsibilities
Play a key role in the team by contributing to the refinement and development of our internal processes and practices.
Act as a key influencer in evaluating and implementing new frameworks and technologies.
Work closely with project managers and business developers to deliver cost-effective, top-tier solutions to our clients.
Ensure high-quality deliveries by staying up-to-date on trends and best practices in areas like performance, hosting, and caching.
Why join NoA Ignite?
At NoA Ignite, we aim to gather the most interesting minds in the industry to shape the future of digital platforms.
Technically Brave: With our expertise and playful approach to technology, design, and emotion, we create the digital experiences of tomorrow.
Authentic Agency in a Strong Network: Here, your ideas matter. Being part of the NoA network gives us access to experts in any field to realize them.
Top Industry Talent and Bold Clients: Work with the best people and the most interesting minds - colleagues and clients alike.
A Place for Development: We value working with customers, colleagues, and projects that ignite sparks and foster growth.
Our Recruitment Process
There is no need for a personal letter or CV/resumé; provide us with the link to your LinkedIn profile and your GitHub or private portfolio and answer a few initial questions - that's it! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NoAIgnite AB
(org.nr 556725-5889)
Tulegatan 13 (visa karta
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9014645