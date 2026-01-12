Tech Consultant
Join Mpya Digital as a caring tech consultant!
We are a software development consultancy that values continuous learning and sharing culture to help you grow in your profession. We consult some of the most cutting-edge technology companies in Stockholm, Malmö and Gothenburg in their development of new products and features. We believe that nurturing our passions is what makes both us and our clients successful.
What you will do
As a Tech Consultant, you will work at our clients by solving complex challenges and delivering high-quality technical solutions. We will work with you to tailor your career in your preferred direction, with the Mpya Digital organisation behind you.
Qualifications
Fluent in English
University Degree
5+ years of work experience related to software development
Based in Stockholm
Do you recognize yourself in the following?
You care about others, your client and the delivery, and are engaged in what you do.
You like problem-solving, and the tech industry is YOUR industry.
You do not shy away from tough conversations and believe challenges is what makes you grow.
We offer the tools, coaching and opportunities so that you can become a wiser and more skilled version of yourself. We believe in distributed leadership which means that you are a decision-maker and a leader.
