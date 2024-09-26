Team Manager - Online Fraud Prevention
2024-09-26
Job Description
To provide a secure, trustworthy, and always available experience to our customers, we are now transforming the way we address the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks. To do this we have created a new Tech Centre focused solely on managing Cyber Security for all our brands and majority investments. Within this Cyber Security Tech Centre, we have a unit that focuses on Cyber Security Engineering, with the mission to protect our customers, colleagues, and company by establishing and managing safe and secure technology use.
This is a unique opportunity to lead one of our Global Engineering teams, focused on Cyber crime and Online Fraud Prevention to drive our delivery and services portfolio throughout the whole H&M Group and all our brands. You will report to the Head of Cyber Security Engineering Unit.
We are looking for a strong Manager and principal leader within B2C Online e-commerce Fraud prevention who can drive our delivery and services portfolio.
You will ensure that core capabilities are in place to manage Cybercrime, online Fraud and Loss prevention. You will grow and mature the internal and external organisation, from individual team members to our managed services partners. You will drive risk management work related to the Cybercrime area, improve the security posture to meet current and emerging threats, and proactively work with compliance to policies and regulations. More specifically you will be responsible for:
Manage day-to-day activities of the Online Fraud Prevention team, ensuring operational and performance objectives are met.
Spear-head team-level budgeting, planning, and roadmap initiatives.
Cultivate professional development within the team to ensure relevant skills and qualifications.
Navigate stakeholder relationships to align Fraud Prevention with business needs, regulatory requirements, and company policies.
Contribute to the Cyber Security strategy and ensure team alignment.
Respond to audit findings, prioritize remediation measures, and manage your team's budget, including staff, contracts, and technology.
Identify demands, objectives, and key results, defining and monitoring supporting KPIs and metrics.
Ensure the availability, stability, and performance of Cybercrime and Online Fraud prevention services.
Assess and manage risks to the effectiveness of platforms and services, protecting against current and emerging threats.
Qualifications
We envision you as a seasoned leader with experience in a Leadership role, preferably within retail or e-commerce, deploying modern technologies in large, complex organizations. Key attributes include:
Have a background in leading online e-commerce Fraud Prevention teams for B2C, specializing in areas such as payments fraud, chargeback rates reduction, discount abuse, gift card abuse, account takeovers, and e-commerce fraud attacks.
Creative and critical thinking, offering ideas and solutions to ongoing challenges.
A track record of successful Cybercrime, Online Fraud, and Loss prevention deliveries in complex global environments.
Experience in leading a team that designs, implements, and deploys Cybercrime and Online Fraud prevention solutions.
Working hands-on experience in areas such as cybercrime, online fraud, loss prevention, cyber forensics investigations, or proactive pattern recognitions.
End-to-end project delivery experience with hands-on involvement in product development for Cybercrime and online Fraud prevention.
Experience with at least one major cloud provider (AWS, Azure, GCP).
Leadership understanding of team dynamics and staff personal development.
Beneficial certifications: CISSP, CISM, CompTia Security+, Identity Management Institute (IMI) certifications.
Above all, we value your passion, pride in achievements, and the ability to share this enthusiasm with your colleagues.
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
