Team Manager - Online Fraud Prevention
2024-11-13
Job Description
To provide a secure, trustworthy, and always available experience to our customers, we are now transforming the way we address the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks. To do this we have created a new Tech Centre focused solely on managing Cyber Security for all our brands and majority investments. Within this Cyber Security Tech Centre, we have a unit that focuses on Cyber Security Engineering, with the mission to protect our customers, colleagues, and company by establishing and managing safe and secure technology use.
This is a unique opportunity to lead one of our Global Engineering teams, focused on Cyber crime and Online Fraud Prevention to drive our delivery and services portfolio throughout the whole H&M Group and all our brands. You will report to the Head of Cyber Security Engineering Unit.
We are looking for a strong Manager and principal leader within B2C Online e-commerce Fraud prevention who can drive our delivery and services portfolio.
You will ensure that core capabilities are in place to manage Cybercrime, online Fraud and Loss prevention. You will grow and mature the internal and external organisation, from individual team members to our managed services partners. You will drive risk management work related to the Cybercrime area, improve the security posture to meet current and emerging threats, and proactively work with compliance to policies and regulations. More specifically you will be responsible for:
Manage day-to-day activities of the Online Fraud Prevention team, ensuring operational and performance objectives are met.
Spear-head team-level budgeting, planning, and roadmap initiatives.
Cultivate professional development within the team to ensure relevant skills and qualifications.
Navigate stakeholder relationships to align Fraud Prevention with business needs, regulatory requirements, and company policies.
Contribute to the Cyber Security strategy and ensure team alignment.
Respond to audit findings, prioritize remediation measures, and manage your team's budget, including staff, contracts, and technology.
Identify demands, objectives, and key results, defining and monitoring supporting KPIs and metrics.
Ensure the availability, stability, and performance of Cybercrime and Online Fraud prevention services.
Assess and manage risks to the effectiveness of platforms and services, protecting against current and emerging threats.
Qualifications
We envision you as a seasoned leader with experience in a Leadership role, preferably within retail or e-commerce, deploying modern technologies in large, complex organizations. Key attributes include:
Have a background in leading online e-commerce Fraud Prevention teams for B2C, specializing in areas such as payments fraud, chargeback rates reduction, discount abuse, gift card abuse, account takeovers, and e-commerce fraud attacks.
Creative and critical thinking, offering ideas and solutions to ongoing challenges.
A track record of successful Cybercrime, Online Fraud, and Loss prevention deliveries in complex global environments.
Experience in leading a team that designs, implements, and deploys Cybercrime and Online Fraud prevention solutions.
Working hands-on experience in areas such as cybercrime, online fraud, loss prevention, cyber forensics investigations, or proactive pattern recognitions.
End-to-end project delivery experience with hands-on involvement in product development for Cybercrime and online Fraud prevention.
Experience with at least one major cloud provider (AWS, Azure, GCP).
Leadership understanding of team dynamics and staff personal development.
A bachelor's degree in a related field.
Preferred certifications: CISSP, CISM, CompTia Security+, Identity Management Institute (IMI) certifications.
Above all, we value your passion, pride in achievements, and the ability to share this enthusiasm with your colleagues.
Additional Information
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
