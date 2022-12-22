Team leader - Energy Storage Systems
2022-12-22
Are you passionate about electrification and electrical vehicle technology? Are you knowledgeable in Battery Technology and Battery Systems? Do you like to be in the drives seat setting directions and driving change? Do you want to lead the development of our Energy Storage testing operation? Then you might be the leader we're looking for!
Sweden is facing a significant transformation of the energy system.
In that transformation, RISE plays a very important role together with industry, academia, and the public sector. We test and develop competitive solutions and conditions that drive sustainable development forward. We are growing and we need your help to find new solutions for a sustainable future. Do you want to become one of us?
About us
At Product Safety we are testing within the areas of Electrical Safety and Encapsulation, Explosive areas protection (Ex), ESD protection and Energy Storage Systems. We perform accredited and non-accredited testing in our well-equipped labs, according to standards or customer specified test methods. Our extensive experience and expertise also give us the opportunity to offer advisory services in certain areas. Although we are an independent test facility, we can also provide expert advise in early stages of product development as an industry partner. We are growing and in need of leadership within Energy Storage Systems to help us take this team and business to the next level.
What you'll do
The Energy Storage Systems (ESS) team has grown with new customer orders, new personnel, new equipment, and new knowledge. We are consolidating our labs and preparing for introducing advanced abuse testing in our brand-new Abuse lab in Borås. We've come to a point now were we need a focused leadership for the Energy Storage systems team. In this position you lead the consolidation of the ESS team and business. You will be responsible for strategic planning and execution of operational activities in the ESS context. We work in close cooperation with other units within RISE to make sure we deliver according to our customers requirements. As a leader of the ESS team, you make sure our test engineers have the right competence and tools to be successful in delivering according to customer expectations. You will manage and proactively work with profitability and customer satisfaction and report to the Director of Product Safety.
Please note that this position may mean that a security clearance is required, either later in this process or in the future.
Are you the one?
To be successful in this position you need to have a solid technical background to understand the operation and our customer needs. You have a university degree in electrical/electronics engineering. Furthermore, you have leadership experience and are a progressive and inclusive leader with an open mindset. We are shaping and spearheading new technology forging new knowledge in the ESS environment together with our customers. You enjoy fast pace and multiple contact interfaces, but you never lose focus. You understand the bigger picture, but you pay attention to details. Self-leadership is paramount to effectively navigate in this ever-evolving technology and business setting. Does this sound like your cup of tea?
Are we right for each other?
At RISE we are convinced that diversity contributes to an innovative environment where we together challenge boundaries and develop new knowledge and competence for the future. We won't promise you an easy job, but we can promise you an exciting journey where we, together with committed and competent colleagues, contribute to a sustainable future.
Welcome with your application!
The last application date is 27nd January, but selections will be handled continuously. All applications should contain CV and personal letter and need to be registered through the RISE application portal (varbi). Do you think this sounds exciting and would like to know more? You are welcome to contact Henrik Hylving, Director Product Safety +46 73 066 24 31.
