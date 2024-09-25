Team Lead Warehouse Systems
2024-09-25
The Job
For our fast growing Operations team, we are looking for a Team Lead who will coordinate and manage our warehouse technology infrastructure in the Nordics. You will be based in our Swedish Warehouse in Bjuv (Sweden) and will visit the warehouse in Moss (Norway) monthly.
You will lead a team responsible for ensuring that all our warehouse systems and its functioning tools are as per warehouse standards. You will also be responsible for defining strategic programmes along with our Global counterparts for Warehouse Continuous Improvements and Innovation management to support our Operations.
You will work within our Production team and report to the Director of Fulfillment Operations.
You will...
Act as Product Manager for various Warehouse systems and applications such as Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Production Control Systems (PCS), among others, that are critical for our Operations and upcoming Strategic Fulfillment Projects.
Design, implement and lead warehouse solutions for Operational and Business requirements.
Lead System Implementation projects where automation and robustness would be a key focus.
Be a key stakeholder in cross-functional projects supporting Top Line and Bottom Line business roadmap, scopes and visions.
Conduct effective Root Causing and Analysis for Warehouse systems issues and drive actionable solutions.
Lead, develop and grow your own team of Production Systems Analysts supporting 2 DC's and work closely with Production Support technicians.
Implement and monitor team KPIs and ensure that our overall Operational performance is performing seamlessly.
Be the final local point of contact in the escalation process in the event of a warehouse systems failure.
Create the system's roadmap and strategy in accordance with the local market requirements which would include extensive collaboration with our Global stakeholders and targeting best practices from other markets.
Work together with the Operational Excellence team to drive improvements around the warehouse systems , processes and aim for continuous improvements for our Products.
You have...
Master's or Bachelor degree preferably in Engineering or Supply Chain. Experience in a Production or Industrial environment is seen as an advantage
5+ years experience working with warehouse technologies or Supply Chain Tech applications.
Experience in an ERP system
Data driven mindset with strong business acumen and advanced analytical capabilities (e.g. Excel, Google Sheets, SQL, Tableau)
Previous leadership experience leading a team of at least 2.
Experience in leading projects and working in cross-functional teams with experience in agile project management methodologies.
Strong critical thinking and decision-making skills with the ability to troubleshoot and solve operational problems in a proficient manner.
Strong inner drive, structured and with the ability to enthuse and cooperate.
Proactive, ambitious, and assertive: you think beyond the scope of a given assignment - A 'Doer'
Self-Motivated: Desire to learn. Take initiatives and be self going
Availability to travel to Norway once a month
Fluency in English and preferably Swedish.
We offer...
A significant discount on your weekly HelloFresh box
Annual learning and development budget
Comprehensive relocation assistance to move to the Nordics plus visa application support
Mental health support through online subscriptions
Monthly pension scheme including health insurance benefits
A diverse and vibrant international environment of 35+ different nationalities
The chance to have a significant impact on one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe
Additional perks: Company events and parties, fruit & snacks in the office and breakfast every Tuesday
Are you up for a challenge?
Apply with your CV (In English please)
If we see a match, you'll have a call with one of our recruiters to share more about what you can bring to the team
Are both sides still positive? Then we proceed to the assessment stage to assess key skills required for the job
We will be conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and will close down the position once the successful candidate has been found.
