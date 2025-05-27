Teaching assistant in Chemistry
We are looking for a teaching assistant for a fixed-term position at the School of Science and Technology.
Background
The Man-Technology-Environment research centre (MTM) at Örebro University focuses on applied research on chemical compounds of different origin in the environment and their relations to sustainable development. In this project, a battery of cell-based assays will be performed on water and sediment samples to identify the presence of contaminants of emerging concern (CECs) in marine compartments and ecosystems and assess their potential biological effects.
Duties and responsibilities
The teaching assistant will be responsible for sample preparation including sample preparation of water and sediment samples, extraction of samples, as well as effect-based analysis of the samples with cell-based assays.
Qualifications
To qualify for this appointment as a teaching assistant, you must be admitted to a study programme (master's level). It is also an advantage if you have studied environmental toxicology and have experience with cell-based reporter gene assays and data analysis, including analysis of both agonistic and antagonistic activity.
The person we are looking for has, during their studies, demonstrated an interest in education- and student-related matters. We attach great importance to your personal qualities, such as the ability to work independently, that you have strong teamwork skills, are service minded and can prioritise among tasks.
Information
This is a part-time position at 20 % for 2 months. At Örebro University, salary is determined in accordance with our local collective agreement.
For more information about the position, contact Maria Larsson +46 19 30 13 70, email: maria.larsson@oru.se
, or Head of Natural Science Ingrid Ericson Jogsten, +46 19 30 12 09, email: ingrid.ericson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter explaining in brief why you are applying for this position
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Ladok transcript listing your completed courses
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found at out career site: https://www.oru.se/english/working-at-orebro-university/jobs-and-vacancies/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2025-06-10. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
