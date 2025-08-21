Teaching assistant in Chemistry
We are looking for a teaching assistant for a fixed-term position at the School of Science and Technology.
Background
The MTM research centre at Örebro University focuses on applied research on chemical compounds of different origin in the environment and their relations to sustainable development. One project focuses on the investigation of the toxicity and availability of pollutants, such as PFAS and heavy metals, in sediments under climate change conditions. For this project, we use zebrafish as a model organism to investigate short and long-term effects of climate change and pollution in juveniles and adults. Zebrafish represent one of the most popular animal model systems to investigate such effects. Therefore, we are looking for an amanuensis that can support our team with day-to day maintenance of zebrafish.
Duties and responsibilities
The teaching assistant will be responsible for the maintenance of our research aquarium facilities, including feeding adult and juvenile fish, control and regulate various water parameters, as well as minor laboratory organisations duties.
Qualifications
To qualify for appointment as a teaching assistant, you need to be admitted to a first- or second-cycle course or study programme (bachelor's or master's level). It is also an advantage if you have experiences in fish maintenance and a respective education in laboratory animal safety.
The person we are looking for has, during their studies, demonstrated an interest in education- and student-related matters. We attach great importance to your personal qualities, such as the ability to work independently, that you have strong teamwork skills, are service minded and can prioritise among tasks.
Information
This is a part-time position (up to 15 %) for 12 months. At Örebro University, salary is determined in accordance with our local collective agreement.
For more information about the position, contact Steffen Keiter, +46 19 30 3604, email: steffen.keiter@oru.se
, or Head of Natural Science Ingrid Ericson Jogsten, +46 19 30 12 09, email: ingrid.ericson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter explaining in brief why you are applying for this position
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Ladok transcript listing your completed courses
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found at out career site: https://www.oru.se/english/working-at-orebro-university/jobs-and-vacancies/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2025-09-04. We look forward to receiving your application!
We decline any contact with advertisers or recruitment agencies in the recruitment process.
