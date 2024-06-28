Teaching assistant in Biology
We are looking for a teaching assistant for a fixed-term position from 2024-10-09 until 2025-08-24 in the plant signaling and physiology group at Örebro Life Science Centre, School of Science and Technology.
Background
One year position to perform research (20%) in a project funded by The Swedish Research Council for Sustainable Development (FORMAS) is available starting September 2024. This project aims to characterize molecular and physiological mechanisms underlying UV-A perception in plants. The subject area for this position is Biology.
The Örebro Life Science Centre provides a creative multidisciplinary environment with a focus on basic and applied research of living systems. At the School of Science and Technology, internationally renowned research is pursued in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics, computer science, and mechanical engineering. Örebro University is one of the fastest growing universities in Sweden with 17000 students and 1600 employees and ranks among the top 500 universities in the world according to Times Higher Education 2022.
Duties and responsibilities
The successful candidate is expected to employ molecular and physiological measurements to assess mechanisms mediating plant responses to UV radiation and other light qualities. The project involves work with Arabidopsis and model crop species. The candidate, under the supervision of the project leader, will perform experiments with plants and different light sources and will study plant responses at both physiological and molecular levels.
Qualifications
To qualify for appointment as a teaching assistant, you need to be admitted to a first- or second-cycle course or study programme (bachelor's or master's level). It is also an advantage if you have studied Biology.
The person we are looking for has, during their studies, demonstrated an interest in education- and student-related matters. We attach great importance to your personal qualities, such as the ability to work independently, that you have strong teamwork skills, are service minded and can prioritise among tasks.
Information
This is a part-time position (20 %) for 12 months. At Örebro University, salary is determined in accordance with our local collective agreement.
For more information about the position, contact Luis Orlando Morales (supervisor) +46 739434429, email: luis.morales@oru.se
, Henrik Olsson (Head of School), +46 19 301236, e-mail: henrik.olsson@oru.se
or Ingrid Ericson Jogsten (Head of Division of Natural Sciences) +46 1930 12 09, email: ingrid.ericson@oru.se
for administrative questions.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter explaining in brief why you are applying for this position
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Ladok transcript listing your completed courses
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2024-08-15. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
