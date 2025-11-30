Teacher, Technology, Ages 10 - 16
2025-11-30
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
Teacher of Technology (Years 4-9) at IES Karlstad
IES Karlstad is a well-established school for Years 4-9. We are currently seeking a committed and flexible teacher ofTechnology for Years 4-9. Beyond the usual teaching duties-such as planning, instruction, grading, and mentorship for one of the year groups you teach-you will actively contribute to the school's ethos and calm learning environment. Our focus lies on learning, clear routines, and a consistent approach.
We are looking for someone who is structured, flexible, and a dedicated team player. You have the ability to handle a varied and dynamic teaching routine where you inspire students across different stages of development.
• You are organized and creative, capable of managing different projects concurrently while maintaining clarity and quality.
• You should have a positive approach to your subject, and you are willing to go the extra mile for your colleagues and students.
• You create a good learning environment through clear leadership, and your teaching style is key to your students' success.
• You possess the tools to differentiate your teaching and work inclusively, in close cooperation with the Student Care team and Special Educators.
Continuous formative assessment and ongoing feedback to students and parents are a natural and central part of your work. We are looking for someone who is comfortable teaching students in an international work environment.
Requirements
• A valid Swedish teaching certificate is mandatory.
• A valid police background check is required.
Interviews will take place continuously, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-23
