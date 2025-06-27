Taxi Driver
Nadeem, Kashif / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nadeem, Kashif i Stockholm
*Job Summary*
We are seeking a reliable and experienced taxi driver to join our team. As a taxi driver, you will be responsible for transporting passengers safely and efficiently to their desired destinations. If you have excellent communication skills, a clean driving record, and a strong commitment to customer service, we encourage you to apply.
• Responsibilities*
• Safely transport passengers to their desired destinations
• Provide excellent customer service and ensure passenger satisfaction
• Maintain a clean and tidy vehicle
• Follow traffic laws and regulations
• Use GPS and navigation systems to optimize routes
• Handle cash and credit transactions accurately
• Report any incidents or accidents to the dispatcher or management
• Requirements*
• Valid driver's license
• Clean driving record
• Excellent communication and customer service skills
• Ability to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends
• Basic knowledge of local roads and routes
• What We Offer*
• Competitive hourly rate
• Opportunities for bonuses and incentives
• Flexible scheduling
• Professional training and support
• How to Apply*
If you are a reliable and customer-focused individual who enjoys driving and meeting new people, please submit your application, including your resume and a cover letter, to the mentioned email address. We look forward to hearing from you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-15
E-post: nkashif594@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nadeem, Kashif
Almbygatan 12 (visa karta
)
163 76 SPÅNGA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Kashif Nadeem Jobbnummer
9408588