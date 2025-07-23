Talent Acquisition Partner
2025-07-23
A Snapshot of Your Day
As Siemens Energy in Finspång continues to expand and innovate, our Talent Acquisition team must also grow and evolve to meet the increasing demand for top talent. By strengthening our recruitment capabilities, we ensure we attract, engage, and onboard the best professionals who will drive our company's success into the future. Join us in building a dynamic team that fuels Siemens Energy's growth and sustainability!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Act as the key contact point and trusted advisor to hiring leaders, leading the hiring process in partnership with the Candidate Experience Partner and TA Coordinator.
* Establish collaborative relationships with hiring managers to strategize hiring requirements based on key tasks and outcomes, aligning with Siemens Energy's long-term skills needs and workforce planning.
* Provide data-based labor and competitor market insights through regular customer engagement, ensuring proactive data analysis of historical hiring to advise future hiring strategies.
* Maintain up-to-date knowledge of current labor market trends, competitor movements, and general recruiting trends.
* Advocate for diversity and inclusion within Siemens Energy by ensuring diverse candidate pools for all positions.
What You Bring
* Experience as a Talent Acquisition professional, gained from an in-house, agency, or Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) environment.
* Strong communication skills in Swedish and English, with excellent interpersonal abilities and a focus on delivering exceptional customer service.
* Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret and present data effectively to stakeholders.
* A continuous learner, always seeking opportunities for improvement and professional upskilling.
* High emotional intelligence, exhibiting empathy and awareness of others' feelings.
About the Team
Our Talent Acquisition team plays a pivotal role in driving Siemens Energy's strategic growth by identifying and securing top talent across the organization. We are dedicated to fostering a collaborative environment where innovative recruitment strategies are developed to meet the evolving needs of our business. As part of this dynamic team, you will contribute to shaping the future of our workforce, driving the energy transition, and supporting our mission to create a sustainable energy landscape. Together, we are committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects the communities we serve.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
id nr 276398 not later than 2025-08-15
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Simon Roberts simon.roberts@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "276398".
Siemens Energy AB
