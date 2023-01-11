Systems Programmer
2023-01-11
10 Chambers is a fully funded scale-up game studio backed by Tencent and based in the beautiful city of Stockholm, Sweden. We are an ambitious, creative, and collaborative team with a lifelong love for games.
We are currently working on GTFO, a co-op FPS game, and we also just started working on our next project: A cooperative heist FPS with a techno-thriller theme, originated and directed by Ulf Andersson, the game designer who came up with Payday The Heist and PAYDAY 2.
We are looking for a creative and experienced Systems Programmer with a passion for designing and implementing systems that will drive today's and tomorrow's games.
As a Systems Programmer at 10 Chambers, you will get to design, build, and maintain robust, performant, and easy-to-use low-level game-supporting systems. You will be part of an experienced programming team and will get a chance to work in a wide range of areas like rendering, networking, audio, and AI.
At 10 Chambers, we are working in Unity and C#, which we find gives us a great balance between creative power, development speed, and quality. We can offer you a stimulating and challenging environment and constant opportunities to both apply and refine your skills.
We're looking for people with strong communication skills. At 10 Chambers you will get to work daily with talented developers from a wide range of disciplines in an open, non-competitive, and highly collaborative environment.
Required Qualifications
3+ years of game programming (C, C++, or C#) experience
Proficient in software architecture and API design
Experienced in developing high-performant and concurrent software
Experienced in profiling and optimization
Strong collaboration skills
Excellent command of English (Swedish is not a requirement)
Bonus Qualifications
Experience of GPU programming
Experience with C#
Experience with test-driven development
Why join 10 chambers?
Be part of an ambitious team which also practices work life balance through working hours and generous health benefits
Learn as part of a collaborative team and grow with a fast-expanding company
Opportunity to make a real difference to the success of 10 Chambers
The position is on-site in our Stockholm office, we are happy to assist with relocation from abroad/work permit
About us
We want an open and inclusive work environment where everybody is valued, feels safe, is treated equally and with respect. At 10 Chambers we welcome everyone regardless of gender, transgender
identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation, or age. Today our team consists of 20 different nationalities and the office language is English. Så ansöker du
