Systems Engineer - Alten Sweden In Stockholm

Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2025-10-15


Are you passionate about designing and integrating complex systems that combine electronics, software, and mechanical components? Do you thrive in dynamic, cross-disciplinary projects and want to make a real impact on next-generation technology? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

We're looking for someone who has:

A
BACHELOR'S OR MASTER'S DEGREE in Systems Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.

Minimum 5 years of experience with
SYSML/UML MODELING TOOLS such as Cameo Systems Modeler, Enterprise Architect, IBM Rational Rhapsody, or Capella.

Minimum 5 years of experience with
MATLAB/SIMULINK MODELING ENVIRONMENTS (System Composer) and/or Python.

Strong communication skills and the ability to work
INDEPENDENTLY OR COLLABORATIVELY in project teams.

It's also a plus if you have experience with:

REQUIREMENTS MANAGEMENT TOOLS like DOORS Next Generation, JIRA/Confluence, or similar platforms for traceability.

As a Systems Engineer, you will have an opportunity to contribute to diverse and exciting assignments, including:

Designing and integrating systems across electrical, electronic, and software domains.

Modeling system behavior and architecture using SysML/UML.

Developing simulation models and control algorithms in MATLAB/Simulink or Python.

Working on prototype and proof-of-concept projects for innovative technology solutions.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to develop, verify, and test systems end-to-end.

Exploring emerging technologies, from battery-electric vehicles and autonomous systems to industrial machinery and aerospace applications.

Supporting process improvements, automating workflows, and introducing new tools and methodologies.

ABOUT ALTEN

ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors,such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.

For the fifthyear in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.

Welcome to read more about us at alten.se

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-16
